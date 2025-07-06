SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UK Police Arrest Protesters Following Palestine Action Ban

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

14 Views

Advocacy organizations in UK express solidarity with Palestine Action group File Photo of 'National March for Palestine' in London

London, MINA – Dozens of protesters were arrested in London on Saturday after the UK government’s official ban on the activist group Palestine Action came into effect, Anadolu Agency reported.

Palestine Action, a non-violent protest group known for its direct actions against companies linked to Israeli arms production, has now been classified as a terrorist organization under the Terrorism Act 2000. The group’s last-minute legal challenge to suspend the ban was rejected by the High Court on Friday.

As of Saturday, supporting or being a member of Palestine Action is a criminal offense in the UK. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrests of more than 20 individuals in Parliament Square on suspicion of offenses under the anti-terrorism law.

“The group is now proscribed, and expressing support for them is a criminal offense,” the police said in a statement, emphasizing that officers would take action during events across London where offenses may be committed.

Also Read: Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

The move to ban the group was led by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and was approved by both the House of Commons and House of Lords earlier this week.

The ban has drawn fierce criticism from civil rights groups, UN experts, lawyers, and public figures who described it as “draconian” and warned it sets a dangerous precedent by equating protest with terrorism.

Palestine Action has stated it will seek an urgent appeal and a judicial review, with a court hearing scheduled for July 21. If the ban stands, individuals found guilty of supporting or associating with the group could face up to 14 years in prison.

Meanwhile, in a related protest, pro-Palestine activists from the group Youth Demand disrupted the London Pride parade by throwing red paint on a float owned by US tech company CISCO, accusing the firm of complicity in “genocide.” []

Also Read: EU: Situation at GHF Food Distribution Center in Gaza ‘Unacceptable’

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

