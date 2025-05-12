SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

5 Views

People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)

London, MINA – The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has reported that half a million people in the Gaza Strip are now at risk of starvation, highlighting a dramatic escalation in the region’s humanitarian crisis, Palestine Information Center reported.

The IPC’s latest assessment, which covers the period from April 1 to May 10, reveals that the entire population of Gaza remains under critical threat of famine due to prolonged conflict and blockade.

The report underscores that more than a year and a half of ongoing war has placed nearly all of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents in urgent need of food and basic resources.

Satellite imagery analyzed by the United Nations earlier on Monday indicated that approximately 81% of Gaza’s arable land has suffered a significant decline in crop health and density, caused by sustained shelling, bulldozing, and the effects of warfare.

Also Read: Israeli Captive Says “Only a Deal Will Bring Us Home”

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that lives are hanging in the balance as Gaza endures a complete blockade now entering its third month.

OCHA emphasized the urgent need to lift restrictions and allow humanitarian aid to reach the besieged population.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stressed the growing impact of the blockade, asserting that the longer it continues, the more irreversible the damage to civilians’ lives will become.

UNRWA noted that thousands of trucks carrying essential supplies are ready to enter Gaza, with local teams standing by to scale up delivery operations. []

Also Read: Al-Quds Brigades Seize Israeli Surveillance Drone Over Khan Younis

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagblockade conflict crop damage Famine food aid food security Gaza Gaza Strip humanitarian crisis IPC OCHA Starvation United Nations UNRWA War Impact

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli-American soldier Dan Alexander has been released by Al-Qassam fighters. (Photo: via AJA)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Release Israeli-American Soldier after Direct Negotiation with US

  • 10 hours ago
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
none

Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 18 in Gaza, Including Children, Ahead of Hostage Release

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Over 1,500 Gazans Go Blind as Eye Surgeries Halted by Israeli Blockade

  • 16 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:32 WIB
Israeli captives in Gaza (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

‘We’ve Lost Hope’: Israeli Captive Begs for War’s End in Gaza

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Load More
Asia

India and Pakistan Issue Conflicting Statements on Kashmir Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Europe

Half of Gaza Bombs Supplied by Europe: Joseph Borrell

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 13:33 WIB
Palestine

Over 1,500 Gazans Go Blind as Eye Surgeries Halted by Israeli Blockade

  • 16 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 18 in Gaza, Including Children, Ahead of Hostage Release

  • 16 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Thousands of Israelis Rally across Cities Demanding Hostage Release in Gaza

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:07 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Pakistani PM Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid Escalating Tensions with India

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:50 WIB
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us