Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

London, MINA – The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has reported that half a million people in the Gaza Strip are now at risk of starvation, highlighting a dramatic escalation in the region’s humanitarian crisis, Palestine Information Center reported.

The IPC’s latest assessment, which covers the period from April 1 to May 10, reveals that the entire population of Gaza remains under critical threat of famine due to prolonged conflict and blockade.

The report underscores that more than a year and a half of ongoing war has placed nearly all of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents in urgent need of food and basic resources.

Satellite imagery analyzed by the United Nations earlier on Monday indicated that approximately 81% of Gaza’s arable land has suffered a significant decline in crop health and density, caused by sustained shelling, bulldozing, and the effects of warfare.

Also Read: Israeli Captive Says “Only a Deal Will Bring Us Home”

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that lives are hanging in the balance as Gaza endures a complete blockade now entering its third month.

OCHA emphasized the urgent need to lift restrictions and allow humanitarian aid to reach the besieged population.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stressed the growing impact of the blockade, asserting that the longer it continues, the more irreversible the damage to civilians’ lives will become.

UNRWA noted that thousands of trucks carrying essential supplies are ready to enter Gaza, with local teams standing by to scale up delivery operations. []

Also Read: Al-Quds Brigades Seize Israeli Surveillance Drone Over Khan Younis

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)