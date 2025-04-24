Israeli Captive Says “Only a Deal Will Bring Us Home”

Gaza, MINA – The al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas Movement, released a new video on Wednesday afternoon featuring Israeli captive Omri Miran, who has been held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, Palestine Information Center reported.

In the footage, Miran is seen lighting a candle to mark what he described as his “second birthday in captivity.” Speaking directly to the Israeli public, he shared an emotional plea: “This is my second birthday here. I can’t say I’m celebrating—it’s just another day in captivity. I made this cake for the occasion, but there is no joy. It’s been a year and a half. I miss my daughters and my wife terribly.”

He described the conditions as “extremely tough,” expressing gratitude to those demonstrating for the hostages’ return. Miran called on Israeli settlers to organize a protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence and urged families to bring his daughters so he can see them on TV.

“Netanyahu’s supporters don’t care about us—they’d rather see us dead,” he said, making a passionate appeal for a prisoner exchange deal. “Military pressure is only killing us. A deal—only a deal—will bring us home.”

Also Read: Former Israeli Defense Minister Admits Philadelphi Tunnel Photo Was Misleading

Miran also reached out to former captives who were freed in past prisoner swap agreements, asking them to speak publicly and raise awareness about the dire situation. “We live in constant fear of bombings,” he said. “A deal must be reached soon before we return home in coffins.”

The hostage warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis inside Gaza. According to him, the blockade has intensified, limiting access to basic supplies and reducing their already scarce food rations.

In a direct message to the Israeli leadership, he stated, “Netanyahu, Dermer, Smotrich, Ben Gvir—you are the reason for 7 October. Because of you, I am here. Because of you, we’re all here. You’re bringing the state to collapse.”

Miran concluded his message by appealing for international intervention, especially from former US President Donald Trump, urging demonstrators to call on him to pressure the Israeli government into accepting a deal. []

Also Read: Israeli Leadership Divided Over Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)