SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Captive Says “Only a Deal Will Bring Us Home”

sajadi Editor : Widi. - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli Captive (photo: PIC)
Israeli Captive (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas Movement, released a new video on Wednesday afternoon featuring Israeli captive Omri Miran, who has been held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, Palestine Information Center reported.

In the footage, Miran is seen lighting a candle to mark what he described as his “second birthday in captivity.” Speaking directly to the Israeli public, he shared an emotional plea: “This is my second birthday here. I can’t say I’m celebrating—it’s just another day in captivity. I made this cake for the occasion, but there is no joy. It’s been a year and a half. I miss my daughters and my wife terribly.”

He described the conditions as “extremely tough,” expressing gratitude to those demonstrating for the hostages’ return. Miran called on Israeli settlers to organize a protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence and urged families to bring his daughters so he can see them on TV.

Netanyahu’s supporters don’t care about us—they’d rather see us dead,” he said, making a passionate appeal for a prisoner exchange deal. “Military pressure is only killing us. A deal—only a deal—will bring us home.”

Also Read: Former Israeli Defense Minister Admits Philadelphi Tunnel Photo Was Misleading

Miran also reached out to former captives who were freed in past prisoner swap agreements, asking them to speak publicly and raise awareness about the dire situation. “We live in constant fear of bombings,” he said. “A deal must be reached soon before we return home in coffins.”

The hostage warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis inside Gaza. According to him, the blockade has intensified, limiting access to basic supplies and reducing their already scarce food rations.

In a direct message to the Israeli leadership, he stated, “Netanyahu, Dermer, Smotrich, Ben Gvir—you are the reason for 7 October. Because of you, I am here. Because of you, we’re all here. You’re bringing the state to collapse.”

Miran concluded his message by appealing for international intervention, especially from former US President Donald Trump, urging demonstrators to call on him to pressure the Israeli government into accepting a deal. []

Also Read: Israeli Leadership Divided Over Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tag7 October Al-Qassam Brigades Donald Trump Gaza Hamas hostage video humanitarian crisis Israeli captive Netanyahu Omri Miran Prisoner Exchange protest

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Captive (photo: PIC)
none

Israeli Captive Says “Only a Deal Will Bring Us Home”

  • 3 hours ago
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks to Israeli Air Force personnel at the Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel, September 18, 2024. (Ariel Heremoni/ Defense Ministry)
Palestine

Former Israeli Defense Minister Admits Philadelphi Tunnel Photo Was Misleading

  • 5 hours ago
America

Yale Students Protest Minister Ben-Gvir Visit Amid Israeli Aggression on Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Fires Break out in Tel Aviv Area after Rockets Launched from Lebanon (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
International

Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Israeli and US Targets Amid Gaza Crisis

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Cabinet (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Leadership Divided Over Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

  • 14 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

39 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Fresh Attacks

  • 14 hours ago
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 10:55 WIB
America

Protesters Chain Themselves to Columbia University Gates Demanding Release of Palestinian Students

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Blockade of Polio Vaccines Puts Over 600,000 Children in Gaza at Risk

  • 23 hours ago
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us