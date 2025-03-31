The Atrocities of Zionist Israel During Ramadan

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala states in the Qur’an:

وَلَقَدْ ذَرَأْنَا لِجَهَنَّمَ كَثِيرًا مِّنَ ٱلْجِنِّ وَٱلْإِنسِ ۖ لَهُمْ قُلُوبٌ لَّا يَفْقَهُونَ بِهَا وَلَهُمْ أَعْيُنٌ لَّا يُبْصِرُونَ بِهَا وَلَهُمْ ءَاذَانٌ لَّا يَسْمَعُونَ بِهَآ ۚ أُو۟لَٰٓئِكَ كَٱلْأَنْعَٰمِ بَلْ هُمْ أَضَلُّ ۚ أُو۟لَٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْغَٰفِلُونَ

“Indeed, We have destined many jinn and humans for Hell. They have hearts they do not understand with, eyes they do not see with, and ears they do not hear with. They are like cattle. In fact, they are even less guided! Such ˹people˺ are ˹entirely˺ heedless.” (QS Al-A’raf [7]: 179)

Imam Ibn Kathir explains that this verse describes those who neglect the blessings of intellect, sight, and hearing, failing to recognize and follow the truth. Such individuals are likened to cattle, as they merely follow their desires without considering the true purpose of life. Their heedlessness results from ignoring the signs of Allah’s power and guidance, whether through revelation or natural phenomena. This negligence leads to their downfall, making them even more misguided than animals, which are not held accountable for understanding the truth.

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah Explains the Interpretation of Quran Surah Asy-Shura Verses 13-15

Imam Al-Ghazali Rahimahullah further emphasizes that the heart, eyes, and ears are essential instruments for attaining ma’rifatullah (knowledge of Allah). When these faculties are neglected, individuals lose their dignity and descend to a state lower than animals.

Zionist Aggression in Ramadan

According to the Author, the above verse is profoundly relevant in understanding the continued aggression of Zionist Israel, particularly during the sacred month of Ramadan. Despite the international condemnation, Israel persists in its brutal attacks on Gaza, demonstrating a complete disregard for truth, justice, and humanity. Their hearts have hardened like stone, or even harder.

ثُمَّ قَسَتْ قُلُوبُكُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ ذَٰلِكَ فَهِىَ كَٱلْحِجَارَةِ أَوْ أَشَدُّ قَسْوَةًۭ ۚ وَإِنَّ مِنَ ٱلْحِجَارَةِ لَمَا يَتَفَجَّرُ مِنْهُ ٱلْأَنْهَـٰرُ ۚ وَإِنَّ مِنْهَا لَمَا يَشَّقَّقُ فَيَخْرُجُ مِنْهُ ٱلْمَآءُ ۚ وَإِنَّ مِنْهَا لَمَا يَهْبِطُ مِنْ خَشْيَةِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: Mosques Play a Central Role During Ramadhan

“Even then your hearts became hardened like a rock or even harder, for some rocks gush rivers; others split, spilling water; while others are humbled in awe of Allah. And Allah is never unaware of what you do.” (QS Al-Baqarah [2]: 74)

This verse serves as a stern warning to the children of Israel and humanity in general, against rejecting truth and embracing cruelty. Even inanimate objects like stones, demonstrate submission to Allah, yet many human beings remain obstinate in their injustice. This verse underscores the importance of having a soft heart, humility, and submission to Allah the Almighty.

Israel, which claims to be a morally superior nation, continues to perpetrate indiscriminate bombings and systematic oppression in Gaza. The blockade, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and massacre illustrate a blatant disregard for fundamental human rights and international law.

These persistent actions reflect the characteristics described in the verse, being even more misguided than cattle. Driven by the pursuit of power and greed, they disregard fundamental moral and religious principles.

Also Read: Enter Ramadan with a Heart Free of Envy and Hatred: Imaam Yakhsyallah

The verse serves as a universal warning against neglecting the intellectual, visual, and auditory faculties granted by Allah. Israel’s actions in Gaza illustrate the severe consequences of such moral blindness. For Muslims, this verse underscores the urgency of unity, resistance against injustice, and steadfast commitment to truth in accordance with Islamic teachings.

Netanyahu’s Ambition and Deception in the Gaza Genocide

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become one of the most notorious figures in contemporary history, orchestrating policies that amount to genocide in Gaza. His justifications, framed as national security, fail to mask the reality of war crimes committed against innocent civilians.

Despite his attempts to control the global narrative, independent journalists, activists, and humanitarian organizations have exposed the truth through documented evidence of massacre, the destruction of hospitals, and targeted attacks on residential areas. Netanyahu manipulates public opinion by portraying military aggression as self-defense, yet his actions primarily target civilians rather than the armed resistance.

Also Read: Living in Congregation is Universal Phenomenon: Dr. Raiz Abdullah

The systematic killing of civilians and the destruction of essential infrastructure meet the criteria of genocide as recognized under international law. Netanyahu’s ambitions are not rooted in national security but in political survival, using war as a tool to divert attention from domestic scandals and growing dissatisfaction within Israeli society.

Recent protests in Israel itself highlight growing opposition to Netanyahu’s policies. On March 18, 2025, The Jerusalem Post reported that approximately 40,000 Israeli citizens gathered in Tel Aviv, demanding an end to the war on Gaza. Similar demonstrations erupted in Jerusalem, Haifa, and Beersheba, signaling a shift in public opinion even within Israeli society.

Trump and Netanyahu: War Criminals Duo

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are two global political figures often associated with controversial policies, particularly regarding the Middle East conflict. Both share political ambitions that frequently come at the expense of humanitarian values and international law.

Also Read: Building Literacy as Part of Worship: Dr. Wahyudi KS

As the leader of a superpower, Trump was expected to prioritize diplomacy and global welfare. However, his foreign policy decisions positioned him as a key supporter of Israel’s aggression against Palestine. This support was evident from the early days of his presidency, including his 2017 decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the U.S. Embassy there, a move that drew global condemnation from various nations and international organizations.

Furthermore, Trump backed Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, despite its clear violation of international law and multiple UN resolutions. When Israel launched military attacks on Gaza, resulting in thousands of casualties, Trump openly defended these actions, labeling them as “self-defense” without acknowledging the realities on the ground and the suffering of civilians.

Trump’s unconditional support for Netanyahu has exacerbated the conflict and placed the U.S. at odds with principles of international justice. This policy has also affected America’s global image, particularly among nations that advocate for Palestinian independence.

Policies That Sacrifice Humanity

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah Says Muslims Should Balance Social, Personal Worship

During the aggression in Gaza, Trump ensured that billions of dollars in military aid continued flowing to Israel, including weapons used in what many have described as acts of genocide. This unwavering support has been widely criticized as an endorsement of human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli government.

Additionally, Trump imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) when it launched an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders. This move underscored his administration’s resistance to international legal accountability and further shielded Israel from scrutiny.

Both Trump and Netanyahu have leveraged their power to maintain political dominance, often at the expense of humanitarian values. Their partnership exemplifies how political interests can overshadow human rights. The U.S.’s unconditional support for Israel during Trump’s presidency reflects a pragmatic yet deeply flawed foreign policy that disregards fundamental principles of justice and human dignity.

The international community must take a decisive stance against their crimes to prevent further humanitarian tragedies. Muslim leaders and global stakeholders must step forward as advocates for peace and implement real solutions to the ongoing crisis in Palestine and beyond. Wallahu a’lam bis-shawab.[]

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah: Call for Unity to Liberate Al-Aqsa in Accordance with the 1945 Constitution

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)