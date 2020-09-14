ICNA Launch First Virtual Da’wah Conference

Washington, MINA-Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) launch the first virtual Da’wah conference of 2020 which will present world-renowned speakers, with the theme “Islam: Solutions in Times of Confusion”.

Javaid Siddiqi, President of ICNA said “world-renowned speakers will highlight how Islam presents a solution to the problems we face, and more importantly how we can equip ourselves to stand firm in times of confusion”. Thus ICNA reported on Sunday.

The event will be held from 26 to 27 September 2020, by registering and registering first, like what was distributed in the poster.

Notes from various countries who will attend the event are: Imam Siraj Wahhaj, Imam of America, Sh. Omar Suleiman, Founder, Yaqeen Institute, Ustadah Ieasha Prime, Educator and Activist, Hamza Tzortzis, iERA, Sapience Institute, Yusha Evans, International Dawah Specialist, Nahela Morales, Embrace Reverts Network,

Dr. Sabeel Ahmed, GainPeace Dawah Project, Imam Gamal Fouda, Christchurch, New Zealand, Imam Jawad Ahmed, WhyIslam Dawah Project, Mohammed Hijab, Podcaster, Public speaker (UK), Kamal Saleh, Spoken Word, Talk Islam, Dr. Jonathan Brown, Georgetown University, Imam Shabir Ally, Dawah Pioneer in the West, Ali Dawah, Activist, YouTuber (UK), Dr. Craig Considine, Rice University, Dr. Suzy Ismail, Founder, Cornerstone, Noor, Mindful Muslimah Podcast, Imam Wesley Lebron, WhyIslam Spanish Dept.

Furthermore, Fahad Tasleem, iERA USA, Imam Ahmad Maeno, Tokyo, Japan, Prof. Mostafa Hijazi, WhyIslam Field Dawah, Eddie Redzovic, Host of Deen Show, Kashmir Maryam, Spoken Word, Strangers, Prof. Mohammad Shareef, Black Dawah Network, Imam Rafiq Mahdi, ICNA Relief, Imam Gyasi McKinzie, Helping Hand, Embrace, Imam Khalid Griggs, Message Magazine, ICNA, Aishah Alam, Spoken Word, Strangers.

Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), an organization that initially focused on educating growing members about Islam, with the aim of following Islamic values ​​among a diverse faith community. In the early 70’s, ICNA members, mostly of South Asian descent, focused their efforts on education and personal or spiritual development.

ICNA has worked to build relationships between Islam and the public, working with many Muslim organizations to achieve this goal. ICNA also collaborates with many national interfaith organizations for the betterment of society. By focusing on self-development, education, outreach and social services, ICNA has cemented its position as the leading grassroots organization in the Muslim American community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)