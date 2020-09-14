Indonesia International Book Fair Held Virtually on September to October

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Publisher Association (Ikapi) will virtually hold the 40th Indonesia International Book Fair (IIBF). IIBF Virtual 2020 will be held for 10 days, from September 28 to October 7 2020.

It is the first time IIBF has been held virtually. The Chairperson of the IIBF Virtual 2020 Committee Arys Hilman said even though it was held online, IIBF 2020 would present an IIBF atmosphere which was held annually offline at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Jakarta.

He added that one of the IIBF Virtual 2020 events is an offering to two prominent Indonesian writers who passed away some time ago. Both are Sapardi Djoko Damono and Ajip Rosidi.

“IIBF Virtual 2020 will hold a Tribute to Sapardi Djoko Damono event on September 29, 2020 and Tribute to Ajip Rosidi on October 6, 2020,” said Arys Hilman in Jakarta, according to a written statement received by MINA on Thursday.

He said the event was held as a form of respect for Ikapi and the world of books in general to these two prominent writers. “As well as to take inspiration and lessons related to the creative process and the work of both,” he said.

Poet “Rain in June” Prof. Dr. Sapardi Djoko Damono passed away on July 19, 2020 at the age of 80. Meanwhile, a writer who is also a figure of Sundanese culture, Ajip Rosidi died on July 29, 2020 at the age of 82.

Arys Hilman said IIBF Virtual Edition involved almost all bookkeepers. It includes writers, translators, adapters, editors, designers, illustrators, printers, e-book developers, publishers and bookstores.

“Even IIBF Virtual 2020 opens the door for a new definition of bookstores, namely the online marketplace. Book readers, as the end of the book industry process, will enjoy not only content, but also a wealth of experience in enjoying literacy, ”he said.

Previously, General Chairperson Rosidayati Rozalina said IIBF Virtual Edition covers all aspects of the book fair. This is a multievent that brings together all stakeholders in the world of literacy.

“In addition to book sale and purchase transactions, it also includes various performances, training, book discussions, meet and greet, business matchmaking or business forums, incubation workshops, as well as intellectual property (IP) development and transactions,” said Rosidayati at the IIBF launch event viirtually 2020 in Jakarta, last Tuesday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)