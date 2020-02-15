American Muslim Distribute Warm Food to Homeless in Manhattan

New York, MINA – Islamic charity organization distribute warm food to hundreds of homeless people in Manhattan, New York.

The activity was carried out in collaboration with the Office of Consulate General of Pakistan in America with volunteers from the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA).

The volunteers distributed food packages to the homeless who had lined up on the busiest street in Manhattan.

In Manhattan, which has a population of more than 8.4 million, there are an estimated 70 thousand people who are homeless.

Some of the homeless slept on the streets, while others were in homeless shelters provided by the city government.

Pakistani Consul General Ayesha Ali praised the provision of food to the homeless. According to him, it was a noble endeavor in which most Palestinian-Americans, both young men and women took part in the activity.

“I am very happy to see Pakistan-America actively taking part in this effort, I congratulate,” Ayesha said as reported by Urdu Point on Friday.

On that occasion, it was also attended by the Chairperson of ICNA, Anwar Gujjar and also the spokesperson of ICNA Relief, Moviz Siddiqui. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)