Muslim Americans Break the Fast Together outside White House in Solidarity with Gaza

Washington, MINA – Muslim Americans gathered outside the White House on Thursday for an Iftar event in solidarity with Gaza, expressing their dissatisfaction with the US’s unconditional support for Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Over 100 people congregated in Lafayette Park, just across from the presidential residence.

Attendees broke their fast seated on the ground, sharing the food they had brought. Organizers also provided water and dates to assist in breaking the fast with the evening adhan, or call to prayer.

The gathering came two days after President Joe Biden hosted a scaled-down fast-breaking event with several members of the Muslim community at the White House.

At the same time as the White House event on Tuesday, dozens of members of the Muslim American community and their allies braved rain, wind and frigid temperatures to stage a breaking of the fast protest outside the executive mansion, demanding the president call for an immediate cease-fire to halt the bloodshed in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)