Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Protesters Denounce Netanyahu’s White House Visit

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Protest in Washington DC (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Protest in Washington DC (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – Dozens of protesters gathered outside the White House on Monday to condemn Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington. Demonstrators demanded a permanent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, as reported by TRT World.

The press event, organized by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) in collaboration with anti-war group CODEPINK and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), took place in front of Lafayette Park, just hours before Netanyahu was scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Protesters decried the Israeli leader’s visit as a “stain” on US foreign policy. Many carried banners referencing the arrest warrant issued by the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) for Netanyahu on charges of war crimes in Gaza.

“This is not a diplomatic visit. This is a disgrace,” stated Robert McCaw, Director of Government Affairs at CAIR. “Every handshake, every deal, every photo opportunity with Netanyahu and with American leaders means staining the hands of all Americans with the blood of children from Gaza.” [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagDonald Trump Netanyahu Visit US Pro-Palestine Protesters

