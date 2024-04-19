10,000 Homeless as Israel Destroyed 2,000 Homes in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – More than 10,000 Palestinians have been displaced after 2,000 housing units were destroyed by occupation forces in the municipality of Al-Zahra city in central Gaza Strip, the municipality said on Thursday.

It said that over 50 residential towers had been razed in the town, while the municipal headquarters, water wells, pumps, sewage networks, water networks and several universities including Palestine University, Al-Israa and Gaza, were destroyed. Six government schools, a private school and a school for the blind were also levelled, the official statement said, MEMO reported.

Al-Wafaa Rehabilitation Hospital was not spared the destruction, the municipality said, along with a nursing home, Al-Zahra government clinic, and government facilities such as civil defense and the Palace of Justice and the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility also being targeted.

The municipality also announced the complete cessation of pumps from water wells in the town for more than ten days due to the depletion of the fuel needed to operate them.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)