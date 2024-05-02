Dozens of Civilians in Killed in Israeli Bombing of Various Areas in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian citizens were Thursday killed and injured in the Israeli occupation’s bombing of various areas in the Gaza Strip.

According to Wafa that six citizens were killed in an Israeli bombing of the city of Al-Zahraa, north of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, while ambulance and rescue crews and residents were able to recover three slain Palestinians, following a series of raids launched by occupation aircraft on the northwestern region of the camp.

In Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, a citizen was killed, and others were injured, in an Israeli bombing on Qaa al-Qurain area, southeast of the city of Khan Yunis.

Areas in Bani Suhaila, Abasan, and Khuza’a, east of the city, also saw intense bombardment by Israeli warplanes.

In Gaza City, the Israeli aircraft bombed a residential building owned by Ishteiwi family in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, killing two citizens and wounding others, while a number of missing people are still under the rubble.

The Israeli aircraft launched a raid targeting a house in Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of the city.

The Israeli artillery also targeted homes and lands of citizens in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Ajlin, Tal Al-Hawa, and Al-Zaytoun, southwest of Gaza City.

It also targeted lands and tents of the displaced people east of the city of Rafah.

In a non-final tally, medical sources confirmed that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,568, the majority of whom were children and women, while the number of injuries has risen to 77,765, since the beginning of the Israeli occupation aggression on October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)