Israeli Occupation Army Continues Its Heavy Attacks on Various Areas of Gaza

Gaza, MINA- At least 11 Palestinians were killed and others injured on Friday in Israeli airstrikes that targeted various areas in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to medical sources, four Palestinians were killed and two others injured in an airstrike on a house and a nearby tent west of Deir al-Balah.

The sources also reported that three Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed and another injured when a drone struck a house in the al-Sawarha area, north of Zawaida.

Two other Palestinians were killed and another injured when a drone targeted a house south of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A woman died of wounds from an airstrike on a family home in Nuseirat on Thursday night, the sources added.

Eyewitnesses reported Israeli artillery shelling of northern al-Bureij, west of the New Camp, and the eastern area of ​​Nuseirat.

In Gaza City, a Palestinian was killed and another wounded in an airstrike targeting an apartment near Abdul Al Junction on al-Jalaa Street, according to medical sources.

Eyewitnesses also reported that Israeli naval forces shelled the Gaza coastline and opened fire on homes along the coast.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli army continued its heavy shelling of various areas.

Eyewitnesses reported the demolition of homes west of the Jabalia camp, where large explosions were also heard.

On Thursday, the Gaza Government Media Office said that the Israeli army had carried out 34 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, targeting unarmed civilians across the area. The strikes killed 71 Palestinians and wounded dozens more.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, the Israeli army continues to wage a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,550 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

