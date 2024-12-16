UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza

New York, MINA – The UN has again warned that people in the Gaza Strip are living in dire conditions as Israel’s assault on the enclave continues, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

The UN confirmedr around 45,000 people have been killed, with women and children accounting for 70 per cent.

More than 100,000 people have been injured.

Some 1.9 million people have been displaced, many multiple times.

More than 70 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed, from health services to water.

Only 17 of 36 hospitals are partially functioning, with 84 percent of health facilities destroyed amid shortages of supplies and medicines.

Many lack the basic necessities to survive, including some 50,000 pregnant women. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)