Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrikes Kill at Least 26 Palestinians in Fresh Gaza Assaults

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – At least 26 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured in renewed Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

The deadliest attack occurred in Jabalia, northern Gaza, where an Israeli airstrike struck a residential home, killing 16 people. A separate strike in the same town claimed the life of a Palestinian woman.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces opened fire on civilians approaching an Israeli-American-established aid distribution site in Rafah, resulting in three deaths and 35 injuries. In another incident near Abu Sharekh Roundabout, also in northern Gaza, four Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting civilians.

In central Gaza’s Bureij refugee camp, Israeli shelling killed a municipal worker and injured two others. Off the coast of Gaza City, two Palestinian fishermen were wounded by Israeli naval fire. Additionally, a Palestinian man in western Rafah succumbed to injuries sustained from an earlier Israeli attack while en route to an aid center.

Since May 27, when Israel introduced a new aid distribution mechanism, Gaza’s government media office reports that 52 Palestinians have been killed and 340 injured. The mechanism, involving four distribution points across southern and central Gaza, has been widely criticized by the international community and the United Nations as an attempt to bypass humanitarian aid coordination through the UN.

Israel’s strategy, according to Army Radio, includes a controversial goal of depopulating northern Gaza, raising concerns over forced displacement.

The offensive in Gaza has continued despite international calls for a ceasefire. Since October 2023, nearly 54,500 Palestinians, the majority women and children have been killed.

Aid agencies warn of famine risk among the enclave’s 2.4 million residents, as Israel maintains a blockade, shutting all border crossings since March 2 and halting the entry of critical supplies.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces persist in demolishing homes in eastern Gaza City and Khan Younis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

