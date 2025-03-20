Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Gaza for Third Consecutive Day

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces have intensified their brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip, continuing their deadly aggression for the third consecutive day on Thursday, Palinfo reported.

The latest airstrikes and bombings have left numerous civilians dead and wounded, with entire families wiped out in the bloodshed.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Israeli forces launched a series of aerial attacks that flattened at least nine residential buildings across the Gaza Strip in just two hours.

Medical sources reported that 37 civilians, including newborn babies, children, women, and the elderly, were killed, and 40 others remain missing under the rubble. Many of the victims were asleep at the time of the attacks.

The Gaza European Hospital confirmed that 21 martyrs were brought in following Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis and Rafah, areas that saw massive destruction and the loss of entire families.

The bombardments continued as Israeli warplanes targeted civilian homes, with reports of several casualties across the region.

One of the most devastating attacks occurred when Israeli warplanes bombed the Al-Daour family home in Beit Lahia, killing several people and leaving others trapped under the rubble.

In addition, an Israeli helicopter strike on a tent housing displaced persons in the Al-Zahour neighborhood, north of Rafah, caused multiple injuries.

Further Israeli airstrikes targeted agricultural lands northwest of Beit Lahia and civilian homes in Beit Lahia, Rafah, and Khan Yunis, resulting in additional fatalities.

At least 10 people were killed in the bombing of the Jabr family home in the Musbah area, while another 12 were killed in the bombing of the Abu Daqqa family home in Al-Fakhari.

Israeli forces also targeted the vicinity of a food aid distribution warehouse and a prayer hall in the Ma’an area, east of Khan Yunis, as the violence continues to escalate in the region.

This deadly assault follows an earlier round of airstrikes that resumed on Tuesday, which resulted in the martyrdom of about 500 civilians and hundreds of injuries.

The violence has shattered the ceasefire agreement that had been in place since January 19, with no sign of the attacks slowing down. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

