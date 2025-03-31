First Day of Eid al-Fitr, Israeli Attacks Kill 32 Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 32 Palestinians, including children, were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Sunday, marking a deadly start to the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Palinfo reported.

Medical sources in Gaza reported that many of the victims were women and children, as relentless Israeli bombardment continued despite the occasion meant for celebration.

Since the Israeli military resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, 2025, at least 921 Palestinians have been killed, with 2,054 others wounded, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Most of the casualties are reported to be children and women.

The ongoing war, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in a total of 50,277 Palestinian deaths, while the number of wounded has reached 114,095, the ministry confirmed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Red Crescent announced that it had recovered the bodies of 14 health workers in Rafah, who were killed under heavy Israeli fire last week. []

