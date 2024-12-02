Israeli Bombing on Gaza City Kills Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Five Palestinians were killed on Sunday evening in Israeli occupation bombings west of Gaza City.

According to Wafa, Israeli occupation aircraft targeted Al-Thawra Street west of Gaza City, killing five citizens and injuring others.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023 has risen to 44,429 reported fatalities, with an additional 105,250 injured. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same source, emergency services are still unable to reach many victims and bodies trapped under rubble or scattered on the streets of the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulances and civil defense crews.

Israel’s genocidal attacks continue despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging action to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)