Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrikes Kill At Least 17 Palestinians, Including Children, Across Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least 17 Palestinians, including children, were killed and several others injured early Sunday as Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and eyewitnesses, Wafa reported.

The deadliest attack struck the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, where an airstrike targeted the home of the Abu Sharkh family. The house was sheltering displaced members of the Abu Shukyan and Suhweil families. Medical sources confirmed at least 10 civilians were killed, with others injured and several still missing under the rubble.

In a separate strike, four people were killed when Israeli jets bombed the home of the Safadi family on Yafa Street in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, in southern Gaza, an Israeli drone strike targeted tents sheltering members of the Sharif and Farhat families in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, killing three civilians and injuring others.

Also Read: Israeli Army Aggression Continue for 160 Days in Tulkarem

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has resulted in at least 57,338 documented Palestinian deaths and over 135,957 injuries. Thousands are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to continuous Israeli bombardment.

Israel’s attacks continue despite UN Security Council calls for an immediate ceasefire and orders from the International Court of Justice to prevent genocide and improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Resistances Destroy Israeli Tanks Destroyed, Kill Soldiers in Gaza Ambushes

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

40,000 Palestinians Defy Israeli Restrictions to Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 20:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia’s BPOM Seals Deal with Sudan, Paving Way for Herbal Exports

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:10 WIB
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
MUI Chairman for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim (center) at the One Million Women for Gaza Press Conference entitled "Women Boycott Pro-Israel Products" held at the Swiss-Belinn Cawang Hotel, East Jakarta, Thursday (3/7/2025). [Photo: Arina/MINA]
Indonesia

MUI Urges Indonesian Government Action Amid Israel Product Boycott

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Indonesia

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 16:53 WIB
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

15 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Central Gaza

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 07:23 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • 23 hours ago

