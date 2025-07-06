Israeli Airstrikes Kill At Least 17 Palestinians, Including Children, Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 17 Palestinians, including children, were killed and several others injured early Sunday as Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and eyewitnesses, Wafa reported.

The deadliest attack struck the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, where an airstrike targeted the home of the Abu Sharkh family. The house was sheltering displaced members of the Abu Shukyan and Suhweil families. Medical sources confirmed at least 10 civilians were killed, with others injured and several still missing under the rubble.

In a separate strike, four people were killed when Israeli jets bombed the home of the Safadi family on Yafa Street in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, in southern Gaza, an Israeli drone strike targeted tents sheltering members of the Sharif and Farhat families in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, killing three civilians and injuring others.

Also Read: Israeli Army Aggression Continue for 160 Days in Tulkarem

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has resulted in at least 57,338 documented Palestinian deaths and over 135,957 injuries. Thousands are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to continuous Israeli bombardment.

Israel’s attacks continue despite UN Security Council calls for an immediate ceasefire and orders from the International Court of Justice to prevent genocide and improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Resistances Destroy Israeli Tanks Destroyed, Kill Soldiers in Gaza Ambushes