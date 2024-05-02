Officials of UAE Embassy Visits at MINA News’s Office in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – A media and public diplomacy officials from the Embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Jakarta visited at the office of MINA News Agency in Jakarta on Thursday.

Head of Attaché for media and public diplomacy at the UAE Embassy in Jakarta, Sultan Obaid Al-Kaabi and his team during their visit expressed their appreciation to the MINA News Agency, especially for its role in reporting about the UAE in its media.

General Manager (PU) of the MINA News Agency, Arief Rahman, said that for 12 years running, MINA as a news agency is committed to presenting interesting and objective information to the public, including information about business and cooperation with various parties.

MINA News Agency is a community-based media, with networks in various regions in Indonesia. This has led to several embassies from Middle Eastern and European countries in Jakarta collaborating.

On that occasion, Sultan Obaid Al-Kaabi also had the opportunity to taste traditional food produced by UKM from Tasikmalaya, Tengteng, namely snacks made from rice, coated with sugar and other spices. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)