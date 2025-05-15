Trump Reiterates Controversial Proposal to Turn Gaza into US-Controlled ‘Freedom Zone’

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump has once again called for American intervention in the Gaza Strip, suggesting that the territory be transformed into what he described as a “freedom zone” under US control, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to reporters in Qatar on Thursday during the final leg of his Gulf tour, Trump said, “I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good. Make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved and make it just a freedom zone.”

He added, “Have a real freedom zone, because it seems that Gaza, every time, every 10 years, it happens, and more than that. It really happens all throughout. It never solved the Gaza problem.”

The president implied that the US could assume control of the region if necessary. “If it’s necessary, I think I’d be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone,” he said, without providing further specifics on the plan. “Let some good things happen. Put people in homes where they can be safe, and Hamas is going to have to be dealt with.”

Trump first raised the idea of the US taking over Gaza in February, a proposal that was met with widespread criticism from international actors. However, the concept of a “freedom zone” marks a new development in his rhetoric, although detailed plans or implementation strategies remain unclear. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

