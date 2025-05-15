SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Reiterates Controversial Proposal to Turn Gaza into US-Controlled ‘Freedom Zone’

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

6 Views

Israel has asked the Trump administration to clarify comments by a US official that the Western Wall is part of the West Bank.

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump has once again called for American intervention in the Gaza Strip, suggesting that the territory be transformed into what he described as a “freedom zone” under US control, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to reporters in Qatar on Thursday during the final leg of his Gulf tour, Trump said, “I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good. Make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved and make it just a freedom zone.”

He added, “Have a real freedom zone, because it seems that Gaza, every time, every 10 years, it happens, and more than that. It really happens all throughout. It never solved the Gaza problem.”

The president implied that the US could assume control of the region if necessary. “If it’s necessary, I think I’d be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone,” he said, without providing further specifics on the plan. “Let some good things happen. Put people in homes where they can be safe, and Hamas is going to have to be dealt with.”

Also Read: PUIC Condemns Gaza Genocide, Names Indonesia’s Role in Islamic Solidarity

Trump first raised the idea of the US taking over Gaza in February, a proposal that was met with widespread criticism from international actors. However, the concept of a “freedom zone” marks a new development in his rhetoric, although detailed plans or implementation strategies remain unclear. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gambian Parliament Urges Islamic Education Reform and Women’s Inclusion at PUIC Forum

Tagfreedom zone Gaza Gaza conflict Gulf tour Hamas international reaction Middle East presidential statement Qatar Trump UAE United States US Foreign Policy

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Trump Reiterates Controversial Proposal to Turn Gaza into US-Controlled ‘Freedom Zone’

  • 1 hour ago
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 53,010 as Israeli Fresh Attacks Claim 82 More Lives

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Misleads on Tunnel Location Amid Gaza Hospital Strikes

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Use Starvation as Weapon Amid Ongoing Blockade on Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
US President Donald Trump held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Gulf Leaders Urge End to Gaza War During Summit with Trump

  • 12 hours ago
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Escalating Israeli Attacks on Gaza Hospitals, Deepening Health Crisis

  • 13 hours ago
Load More
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Hints at Imminent Gaza Announcement Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 08:31 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
US President Donald Trump (C) meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara (L) along with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (R) during the first leg of his three-country Middle East tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 14, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Saudi Urges Trump to Support Gaza Ceasefire and Independent of Palestinian

  • Wednesday, 14 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Asia

Pakistan-India Cross-Border Attacks Continue, Civilian Casualties Reported

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 23:17 WIB
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 20:14 WIB
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
none

Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:32 WIB
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us