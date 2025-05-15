Gulf Leaders Urge End to Gaza War During Summit with Trump

Riyadh, MINA – During a high-level summit in Riyadh with US President Donald Trump, Gulf leaders called for an end to the war in Gaza and voiced strong support for Syria. The meeting marked Trump’s first foreign visit since taking office in January, Anadolu Agency reported.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman described the US-Saudi relationship as “strategic” and emphasized cooperation to de-escalate the conflict in Gaza and push for a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

Israeli aggression on Gaza has resulted in over 52,900 Palestinians martyred, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

The Crown Prince also praised Trump’s decision to lift US sanctions on Syria, stating it would ease the suffering of the Syrian people and support the country’s sovereignty and security.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah echoed the call to protect Syria’s territorial integrity and welcomed the lifting of US sanctions. He urged the international community to end foreign interference in Syrian affairs.

On Tuesday, Trump announced at the Saudi-US Investment Forum that he would remove “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria to give the country “a chance at greatness.”

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa lauded Trump’s regional diplomacy, seeing the policy shift as a step toward peace, stability, and a two-state solution for Palestine.

Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister Asa’ad bin Tarik Al-Said highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, blaming it on decades of Israeli occupation and international inaction.

Following the summit, Trump proceeded to Qatar and is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates, continuing his regional tour.

This was the fifth Gulf-US summit since 2015, with previous meetings held in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2022. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

