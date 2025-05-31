Israeli Occupation Blocks Visit by Arab Foreign Ministers to Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities have blocked a scheduled visit by a delegation of Arab foreign ministers to Ramallah, where they intended to hold discussions supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state, according to reports from the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

An unnamed Israeli official cited in the report stated, “The planned meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Ramallah to promote the creation of a Palestinian state is unacceptable. Israel will not participate in any steps aimed at harming its security.”

The delegation, which was expected to arrive on Sunday, included the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), confirmed the plan and said the visit was intended to show political backing for Palestinian leadership.

According to Majdalani, the Arab ministers were scheduled to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other senior officials. The purpose of the visit was also to demonstrate opposition from Arab and Muslim countries to Israeli military actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

The visiting group is part of a ministerial committee established during the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh. The committee is also involved in preparing for an upcoming international peace conference, which is set to take place in mid-June in New York. The conference, co-led by Saudi Arabia and France, aims to revive discussions on the two-state solution.

Tensions remain high in the region. Since October 7, 2023, at least 972 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli military and settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. []

