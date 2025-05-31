SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Blocks Visit by Arab Foreign Ministers to Ramallah

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 18 minutes ago

18 minutes ago

3 Views

Israeli forces raid Silwad town of Ramallah, West Bank on August 31, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities have blocked a scheduled visit by a delegation of Arab foreign ministers to Ramallah, where they intended to hold discussions supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state, according to reports from the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

An unnamed Israeli official cited in the report stated, “The planned meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Ramallah to promote the creation of a Palestinian state is unacceptable. Israel will not participate in any steps aimed at harming its security.”

The delegation, which was expected to arrive on Sunday, included the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), confirmed the plan and said the visit was intended to show political backing for Palestinian leadership.

Also Read: Khuza’a Declared Disaster Zone After Total Destruction by Israeli Forces

According to Majdalani, the Arab ministers were scheduled to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other senior officials. The purpose of the visit was also to demonstrate opposition from Arab and Muslim countries to Israeli military actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

The visiting group is part of a ministerial committee established during the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh. The committee is also involved in preparing for an upcoming international peace conference, which is set to take place in mid-June in New York. The conference, co-led by Saudi Arabia and France, aims to revive discussions on the two-state solution.

Tensions remain high in the region. Since October 7, 2023, at least 972 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli military and settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza is Indonesia’s Commitment to Support Palestinians: Maemuna Center

TagArab foreign ministers East Jerusalem egypt Gaza ICJ international peace conference Israel Israeli security Jordan mahmoud abbas occupation. Palestine Palestinian state plo Qatar Ramallah Riyadh summit Saudi Arabia Two-State Solution UAE West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Occupation Blocks Visit by Arab Foreign Ministers to Ramallah

  • 18 minutes ago
Palestine

Fourteen Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Displacement Camp in Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN: Gaza Faces Catastrophic Hunger as Israeli Blockade Severely Restricts Aid

  • 12 hours ago
Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes ,(photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes

  • 13 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, Germany on March 15, 2024 [Halil Sağırkaya – Anadolu Agency]
Europe

Macron Warns of Sanctions on Israel Over Gaza Crisis

  • 14 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Consults Palestinian Factions on US-Brokered Ceasefire Proposal

  • 24 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Indonesia

Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down 25 Israeli-Made Indian Drones

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Palestine

Israel Use Starvation as Weapon Amid Ongoing Blockade on Gaza

  • Thursday, 15 May 2025 - 11:36 WIB
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Escalating Israeli Attacks on Gaza Hospitals, Deepening Health Crisis

  • Thursday, 15 May 2025 - 09:17 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 98 Palestinians in Gaza Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Palestine

Over 200 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 22:35 WIB
Articles

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis: Founder of MER-C and Indonesia’s Humanitarian Icon on the Global Stage

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 21 in Gaza, Including Children and Women, as Assault Intensifies

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 10:18 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School Kills at Least 25, Dozens Injured

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:45 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us