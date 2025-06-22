MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

Bandung, MINA – The MINA News Agency book stand was officially opened as part of the Grand Tabligh Ta’lim event for the West Java Region held on Sunday.

The opening of the stand is intended to enliven the scholarly gathering, which was attended by hundreds of participants from various areas across West Java. The stand offers a diverse collection of Islamic books, special MINA publications, and literature on the struggles of the Muslim community, all aligning with the spirit of da’wah and the revival of Islam.

Arif Rahman, the stand’s coordinator, stated that the book stand aims to expand access to Islamic literacy among the tabligh participants, especially the younger generation.

“This is part of the jihad of the pen. We want to revive a culture of reading and writing within the Muslim community,” he said.

Several participants were seen eagerly visiting the stand from early morning. They expressed that the books offered have added value in strengthening their understanding of Islam, especially amid the challenges of the digital era.

In addition to book sales, the stand also serves as a platform for information-based da’wah by introducing MINA’s journalistic services and products to the public, including its print editions, e-books, and other digital publications.

The Grand Tabligh Akbar event has become a strategic moment for MINA to engage directly with the community, connect with readers, and reinforce its role as a media entity in building an Islamic civilization rooted in knowledge and da’wah. [NIA]

