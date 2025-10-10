SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ceasefire Officially Takes Effect in Gaza After Two Years of Genocide

Destruction in Gaza City due to Israeli airstrikes. (Image: X)

Gaza, MINA – The long-awaited ceasefire in the Gaza Strip officially took effect on Friday at 12:00 p.m. local time, just hours after the Israeli government approved the agreement signed in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

In a statement, the Israeli occupation forces confirmed that the ceasefire had come into force and that their troops had been redeployed along new operational lines as outlined in the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

The statement also announced that movement between southern and northern Gaza is now permitted via Al-Rashid and Salah al-Din roads, marking the first time in months that residents can travel freely without restrictions.

According to field reports, tens of thousands of Palestinians have begun returning to northern Gaza from central areas toward Gaza City after enduring two years of relentless bombardment, siege, and displacement.

Hamas leader in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, declared in a televised address Thursday night that a permanent ceasefire had been achieved after two years of what he called Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave.

He stated that Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions, with support from international mediators, reached an agreement guaranteeing the permanent cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the entry of humanitarian aid through the Rafah border, and a prisoner exchange deal.

Under the agreement, Israel will release 250 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, including women and children held in Israeli prisons.

Al-Hayya emphasized that the deal was achieved through the resilience and sacrifice of the people of Gaza, who withstood unprecedented aggression and ultimately forced Israel to accept the terms of de-escalation.

“The Palestinian resistance has shown the world an example of steadfastness and courage, proving once again that Gaza will never surrender or compromise its legitimate rights,” he said.

He also confirmed that Hamas had received guarantees from international mediators and the US government to ensure full implementation of the agreement. Ongoing efforts will continue with other Palestinian factions to secure the next steps for the people’s interests and legitimate rights.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

