Indonesian Islamic Leader Calls for Unity Amid Religious Diversity

Bandung, MINA – A prominent Indonesian Islamic scholar, Ahmad Munawwar Zayin, has urged Muslims to strengthen unity and brotherhood amid growing religious and social differences.

The head of the Al-Fatah Nurul Falah Islamic Boarding School in Cikajang, Garut, delivered the message during a Tabligh Akbar on Sunday. He emphasized that maintaining ukhuwah Islamiyah or Islamic brotherhood is essential for safeguarding the Muslim community against division and ideological conflict.

“Differences in opinion are part of Allah’s mercy. But they should not divide us,” Ustadz Munawwar said. “True brotherhood is tested by how we respect and support one another, even in disagreement, as we journey toward God’s pleasure.”

Citing Qur’an, Surah As-Saff (61:4), he reminded Muslims that Allah favors those who strive in His cause in unity, “like a solidly constructed wall.”

Also Read: Munif Nasir: Al-Aqsa Is A Matter of Faith, Not Just A Political or Humanitarian Concern

Ustadz Munawwar also underscored the importance of returning to the Qur’an and the Sunnah as guiding principles for addressing religious diversity. He called on Muslims to emulate the Prophet Muhammad’s character in their interactions by fostering empathy, tolerance, and humility.

“We must move away from exclusive truth claims. Our real enemies are ignorance, division, and pride, not our fellow Muslims,” he added.

Al-Fatah Nurul Falah is part of a growing Islamic educational network in Indonesia focused on da’wah (Islamic outreach), Qur’anic literacy, and developing socially conscious future leaders. The school also runs community-based programs, promoting Islamic unity through actions.

Munawwar concluded by urging all Muslims to rise above internal disagreements and collectively build a just, knowledgeable, and spiritually strong society.[]

Also Read: Indonesia Offers 10,000 Freelance Jobs for Halal Product Certification Assistants

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)