MER-C Volunteers Continue Their Duty in Gaza, Treat Dozens of Patients Every Day

One of the Indonesian MER-C volunteers in South Gaza is treating an injured Palestinian child. (Photo: MER-C)

Gaza, MINA – Volunteers from the emergency medical institution, Medical Emergency Rescue – Committee (MER-C) are currently on duty in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Volunteers are placed in a number of hospitals to treat dozens of patients every day.

The MER-C medical volunteer team together with a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) succeeded in entering the Gaza Strip for the first time on March 18, 2024.

While in Gaza, MER-C volunteers immediately coordinated with the Palestinian Ministry of Health to be distributed to three health facilities that were still operating in South Gaza.

One of the MER-C volunteers assigned to the Tal Sultan Clinic emergency room said that from morning to afternoon they could treat 60-80 patients.

Meanwhile, from afternoon to evening there are usually more. So in total, more than 100 patients need to be treated a day.

MER-C volunteers are on duty from morning to afternoon, considering WHO regulations that do not allow them to work at night, where Israeli attacks are more common.

Many of the patients treated were children who had been injured by falling buildings, falling while getting help, or being exposed to hot water. The volunteers also treat many fever and diarrhea patients.

Currently, MER-C continues to send volunteers to the Gaza Strip to help medical teams in the region treat victims who continue to fall as a result of Israeli aggression.

Starting from March 2024, MER-C has sent three teams to Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

M’iraj News Agency (MINA)