SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MER-C Dispatches Another Medical Team to the Gaza Strip

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) dispatched another medical team to Gaza, Palestine, on Thursday, January 23. This marks the seventh mission since MER-C’s initial deployment during the Zionist Israeli aggression in Gaza in October 2023.

The team consists of four volunteers: two internal medicine specialists, Dr. Hadiki Habib and Dr. Ni Nyoman Indirawati Kusuma; neurosurgeon Dr. Eka Budhi Satyawardhana; and nurse Puren Prasetiyadi. They departed from Jakarta to serve in the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Hadiki Habib, Chairman of the MER-C Presidium and leader of the seventh Emergency Medical Team (EMT), explained that the team is scheduled to serve in Gaza for one and a half months.

“Our mission is to provide essential healthcare, with a focus on post-conflict medical treatment and trauma care. Additionally, we aim to assess the possibility of rehabilitating the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza,” he said.

Also Read: Gaza Reconstruction, AWG Calls for Synergy to Establish Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital

Dr. Hadiki Habib also expressed hope that the relative improvement in the situation should ease mobilization and enable more efficient communication and coordination.

“Let us all pray that this situation continues to stabilize and improve, allowing those enduring the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to receive the critical aid and medical support  they need.”

The departure of the team also serves as an opportunity to assess the possibility of rehabilitating the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in northern Gaza.

While a ceasefire is in effect, the safety of medical personnel remains uncertain, as the Zionists have repeatedly violated ceasefire agreements, posing significant risks to those on the ground. (FARAH)

Also Read: Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding in Jakarta

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza medical team MER-C

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

MER-C Dispatches Another Medical Team to the Gaza Strip

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Egypt Prepares to Operate Rafah Crossing

  • Tuesday, 28 January 2025 - 21:01 WIB
Indonesia

AWG’s Peaceful Protest in Front of US Embassy to Condemn the “Gaza Holocaust”

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 23:32 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Accuses Israel Violating Ceasefire by Blocking Return of Displaced Gazans

  • Sunday, 26 January 2025 - 21:37 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Seeks Support from Foreign Ministry for International Humanitarian Programs

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 21:46 WIB
America

Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza Key for Aid: UN Migration Chief

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Load More
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Egypt Announces Launch of Largest Humanitarian Aid Convoy to Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Returning to Northern Gaza Need 135,000 Tents

  • Tuesday, 28 January 2025 - 14:32 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Launches Humanitarian Air Bridge for Palestinians in Gazan

  • 16 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:18 WIB
International

17 More Israeli Violations of Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 20:48 WIB
America

Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza Key for Aid: UN Migration Chief

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Palestine

Around 2,000 Palestinian Families Displace from Jenin amid Israeli Offensive

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East Envoy . (Photo; David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
America

Trump’s Middle East Envoy to Visit Gaza

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 10:46 WIB
Asia

Five Years On, ICJ Orders to Protect Rohingya Remains Ignored

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 21:47 WIB
Articles

The Importance of Environmental Awareness in Da’wah

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 13:35 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us