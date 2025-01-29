MER-C Dispatches Another Medical Team to the Gaza Strip

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) dispatched another medical team to Gaza, Palestine, on Thursday, January 23. This marks the seventh mission since MER-C’s initial deployment during the Zionist Israeli aggression in Gaza in October 2023.

The team consists of four volunteers: two internal medicine specialists, Dr. Hadiki Habib and Dr. Ni Nyoman Indirawati Kusuma; neurosurgeon Dr. Eka Budhi Satyawardhana; and nurse Puren Prasetiyadi. They departed from Jakarta to serve in the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Hadiki Habib, Chairman of the MER-C Presidium and leader of the seventh Emergency Medical Team (EMT), explained that the team is scheduled to serve in Gaza for one and a half months.

“Our mission is to provide essential healthcare, with a focus on post-conflict medical treatment and trauma care. Additionally, we aim to assess the possibility of rehabilitating the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza,” he said.

Dr. Hadiki Habib also expressed hope that the relative improvement in the situation should ease mobilization and enable more efficient communication and coordination.

“Let us all pray that this situation continues to stabilize and improve, allowing those enduring the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to receive the critical aid and medical support they need.”

The departure of the team also serves as an opportunity to assess the possibility of rehabilitating the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in northern Gaza.

While a ceasefire is in effect, the safety of medical personnel remains uncertain, as the Zionists have repeatedly violated ceasefire agreements, posing significant risks to those on the ground. (FARAH)

