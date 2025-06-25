SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel’s Reckless Action is Unacceptable: Erdogan

sajadi Editor : - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the urgent need for a complete halt to Israeli aggression in the Middle East.

“Israel’s reckless action in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran is unacceptable,” Erdogan stated on Tuesday. He further emphasized that “Israeli aggression has crossed all boundaries.”

Speaking at a press conference before departing for the Netherlands to attend a summit, Erdogan announced that the “massacres committed by the occupiers against the Palestinian people” would be a key focus of his discussions at the NATO Summit.

Erdogan welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, calling on both parties to adhere to it seriously.

Also Read: Middle East Escalation Delays Two Hajj Pilgrim Groups

He underlined that the current situation demands concrete steps from all involved nations to stop the “war madness” between the two sides, warning of the consequences for regional and global security and stability.

Erdogan also called for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the necessity of ending Israeli aggression and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces, with the full backing of the United States, have committed “genocidal crimes” in Gaza. This has resulted in over 187,000 Palestinians martyred and wounded, the majority of whom are children and women, and over 11,000 missing, in addition to hundreds of thousands displaced. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Protests Erupt in Belgium Condemning Companies Allegedly Involved in Gaza Genocide

TagErdogan Gaza Netanyahu

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Israel’s Reckless Action is Unacceptable: Erdogan

  • 3 hours ago
Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 36 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Ongoing Military Aggression Kills 56,077 Palestinians Killed in Gaza

  • 13 hours ago
Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran, Israel Remain Silent Following Trump’s Ceasefire Announcement

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 08:39 WIB
Italian Journalists Stage Sit-In in Rome, Condemn Israeli Crimes in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Europe

Italian Journalists Stage Sit-In in Rome, Condemn Israeli Crimes in Gaza

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 20:02 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 26 More Palestinians in Gaza

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 06:55 WIB
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Articles

Safiya Saeed: From Somali Migrant to First Hijab-Wearing Mayor of Sheffield

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 20:15 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Genocide Update: 55,908 Killed, 131,138 Injured in Israeli Attacks

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Re-Close Aqsa Mosque After Overnight Raid

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 11:28 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares Jakarta as the World’s Halal Capital

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 19:02 WIB
International

Iran Denies Trump’s Claim of Ceasefire Agreement with Israel

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 17:48 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us