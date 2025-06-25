Israel’s Reckless Action is Unacceptable: Erdogan

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the urgent need for a complete halt to Israeli aggression in the Middle East.

“Israel’s reckless action in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran is unacceptable,” Erdogan stated on Tuesday. He further emphasized that “Israeli aggression has crossed all boundaries.”

Speaking at a press conference before departing for the Netherlands to attend a summit, Erdogan announced that the “massacres committed by the occupiers against the Palestinian people” would be a key focus of his discussions at the NATO Summit.

Erdogan welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, calling on both parties to adhere to it seriously.

He underlined that the current situation demands concrete steps from all involved nations to stop the “war madness” between the two sides, warning of the consequences for regional and global security and stability.

Erdogan also called for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the necessity of ending Israeli aggression and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces, with the full backing of the United States, have committed “genocidal crimes” in Gaza. This has resulted in over 187,000 Palestinians martyred and wounded, the majority of whom are children and women, and over 11,000 missing, in addition to hundreds of thousands displaced. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

