Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MER-C Seeks Support from Foreign Ministry for International Humanitarian Programs

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 2 minutes yang lalu

2 minutes yang lalu

0 Views

Jakarta, MINA – The humanitarian medical organization, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) held a meeting with Indonesia’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anis Matta, to seek support for the smooth implementation of MER-C’s humanitarian programs in worldwide.

These programs are part of Indonesia’s humanitarian diplomacy that also aims to represent the nation on the global stage.

During the meeting, Anis Matta lauded MER-C’s tireless efforts and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to advancing humanitarian endeavors as part of Indonesia’s diplomatic strategy.

“For us at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this represents a new trajectory in humanitarian diplomacy. I believe MER-C can serve as Indonesia’s spearhead in conducting humanitarian diplomacy on the global stage,” Anis Matta remarked as he received the MER-C delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Constitution Building in Jakarta on January 20, 2025.

“I am truly grateful, alhamdulillah, to have the opportunity to meet friends from MER-C. I have been closely observing their commendable activities and achievements since the Ambon conflict in 1998,” he continued.

“I also closely followed MER-C’s activities in Gaza, particularly the construction of the Indonesian Hospital, as well as its missions in Afghanistan and Myanmar. MER-C is, without a doubt, an extraordinary organization,” Anis Matta added.

He emphasized that the late dr. Joserizal Jurnalis, the founder of MER-C, was a doctor who devoted his life to humanitarian work in extremely dangerous conflict zones, inspiring countless others, especially within the medical community, to volunteer for humanitarian causes.

Furthermore, he encouraged doctors volunteering with MER-C to maintain their commitment to humanitarian missions, acknowledging the extraordinary, yet dangerous and challenging work.

“Only individuals who are sincere, honest, and courageous can consistently uphold their commitment to carry out humanitarian missions,” the Vice Minister affirmed.

He also expressed his aspiration for MER-C to recruit more medical professionals to join as volunteers.

Representing MER-C at the meeting were Presidium members dr. T. Meaty Fransisca and dr. Zecky Eko Trywahyudi, alongside the Head of MER-C’s Volunteer Division, dr. Guntur Utama Putera.

The delegation also briefed the Vice Minister on MER-C’s ongoing humanitarian missions in Gaza, Afghanistan, and the Rakhine State of Myanmar, as well as its initiatives to aid Rohingya refugees in Aceh. (FARAH)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

