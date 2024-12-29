MER-C Urges Indonesian Government to Protest Israel’s Attack on Gaza’s Health System

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) through an open letter on Saturday urged the Indonesian government to file a strong protest against the Israeli military invasion of the health system in Northern Gaza, Palestine.

The open letter was delivered by the five members of the MER-C Indonesia presidium: Dr. Hadiki Habib, Dr. Tonggo Meaty Fransisca, Dr. Zecky Eko Triwahyudi, Dr. Ir. Ahyahudin Sodri, and Dr. Yogi Prabowo.

MER-C stated that for nearly 90 days, the healthcare system in Northern Gaza has been under immense pressure, including restrictions on international medical teams, reductions in medical supply and fuel, and most recently, the forced relocation of patients and medical staff, alongside direct attacks on Kamal Udwan Hospital and Al Awda Hospital in the past week.

“During this time, no protests have been heard from international leaders, let alone leaders of Muslim countries. Time and again, cries for international intervention have been voiced by the Ministry of Health in Gaza and by the director of Kamal Udwan Hospital, Dr. Husam Abu Safiya, but they have only been like whispers in the winter night wind,” said MER-C in the open letter.

MER-C emphasized that for Indonesia, the military pressure on the health system in Northern Gaza also represents a threat to the Indonesian Hospital.

Historically, the Indonesian Hospital has been the greatest contribution of the Indonesian people to the Palestinian struggle for independence, eventually becoming the backbone of the healthcare system in Northern Gaza.

“As an institution that consistently sends medical teams to Gaza, we have witnessed how patients and medical staff must endure under the threat of war while simultaneously fighting the diseases they suffer from,” said MER-C.

MER-C also revealed that in the last three months, conditions have become increasingly difficult, not only affecting services but also the mental health of all healthcare workers at the hospital.

Therefore, MER-C hopes that the Indonesian government, with its position and authority, will protest strongly against the Israeli military invasion of the healthcare system in Northern Gaza, which has damaged hospital infrastructure and killed healthcare workers on duty.

“We hope that the voices of the gentlemen representing 200 million people in Indonesia, who support Palestinian independence, will provide encouragement and inspiration for other world leaders to speak out and exert pressure on the Israeli government to stop attacking healthcare facilities, which is a violation of International Humanitarian Law,” added MER-C in the letter.

Furthermore, MER-C stated that the delay in addressing this issue not only risks the destruction of the healthcare system but also on a larger scale, constitutes part of a planned and systematic genocide.

“Let us save our brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine, from attempts to forcibly erase their existence from the earth,” concluded MER-C. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)