WFP Unable to Deliver Food to Gaza Since March 2

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Rome, MINA – The World Food Program (WFP) stated that they have been unable to bring any food supplies into the Gaza Strip since March 2, as Israel closed all border crossings for humanitarian and commercial supplies.

“Prices of commercial food items have started to surge since the border crossing closure on March 2,” said a WFP statement on Friday, WAFA reported.

“In some cases, the prices of essential goods like flour, sugar, and vegetables have risen by more than 200 percent. Traders have started to hold back goods due to uncertainty over when new supplies will arrive.”

WFP stated that “currently, they have enough food stocks to support active kitchens and bakeries for up to one month, as well as ready-to-eat food packages to support 550,000 people for two weeks.”

According to the UN agency, they are currently “supporting 33 kitchens across Gaza, providing a total of 180,000 hot meals daily.”

They also support a total of 25 bakeries, “but on March 8, six of these bakeries were forced to close due to a lack of cooking gas.” []

