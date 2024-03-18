American Muslim Producer Razi Jafri Visits Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta

Visit of Razi Jafri, Muslim producer from America to the Istiqlal Library, Jakarta, Sunday, March 17, 2024 (Photo: Laila/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – An American Muslim film producer, Razi Jafri visited the Istiqlal Library for a series of workshops and film screenings for the American Film Showcase (AFS) program supported by the American Embassy in Jakarta on Sunday afternoon.

Razi, who is also a photographer, filmmaker and documentary producer from the city of Detroit, will visit several cities in Indonesia on March 13-23 2024.

The program in Indonesia includes a series of skills-building activities for young filmmakers and discussions with film fans, as well as a comprehensive screening of “Hamtramck, USA,” one of his films chronicling life and democracy in the first Muslim-majority city in the US.

He also produced “Three Chaplains,” which tells the story of Muslim chaplains and chaplains who work to increase religious freedom in the US military.

This program is part of the US government’s efforts to foster religious diversity and understanding by presenting stories of religious diversity in the United States.

This initiative underscores the US Embassy’s commitment to celebrating and embracing religious traditions around the world and echoes the celebration of 75 years of US-Indonesia relations with the theme: Diversity, Democracy, Prosperity.

“By using the powerful medium of film, we strive to engage audiences in meaningful conversations about the beauty and complexity of various issues. “Through this program, we hope to see more collaboration between film companies and educational institutions in this field and other creative industries,” said Cultural Attache of the US Embassy in Jakarta, Emily Norris.

Razi Jafri will conduct a series of workshops and discussions on storytelling and filmmaking techniques with young filmmakers in collaboration with film and arts schools in Surabaya, Malang, Jakarta, Solo and Medan.

This activity also includes conversations about the diverse experiences and contributions of the Muslim community in the United States.

American Film Showcase (AFS) is a cultural diplomacy initiative of the U.S. Department of State, supported by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs through a grant to the renowned School of Cinematic Arts at Southern California University. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)