Philippine Association Strengthen Islamic Education for 400 Converts from Manila

Taguig City, MINA – The Association of Islamic Education and Orphanages of the Philippines led by Sheikh Abobacar Menampan give lecture of Islamic teaching for 400 converts from North Manila.

“Sheikh Abobakar said that there were 400 converts to Islam, young and old,” the chairman of the Philippine Islamic Da’wah Council Committee, Datu Watteau Ibrahim, told MINA on Wednesday.

In addition, he continued, there are about 59 orphans who are being cared for by the association located in Taguig City, Metro Manila. They are taught by at least 10 teachers and have been going on since the beginning of the pandemic.

The association is teaching the meaning of the shahadah sentence, procedures for ablution, prayer procedures, reading in prayer, and reading the Quran.

Datu Ibrahim opens the door for every generous person who wants to provide assistance to converts and orphans. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)