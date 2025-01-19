Imaam Yakhsyallah Says Muslims Should Balance Social, Personal Worship

Bogor, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, the supervisor of Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School emphasized that Muslims should balance social and individual acts of worship.

“Individual worship includes prayers, while social worship includes activities like this, providing healthcare service. Both should be balanced; one must not be neglected,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur during his speech at the opening of the Health Social Service event organized by the Indonesian Navy Fleet Command (Koarmada RI) at Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor on Saturday (January 18).

“Human beings, as creations of Allah, should not be hated for whoever they are. Sometimes, we overly focus on individual worship to Allah while neglecting worship that involves serving fellow human beings,” he added.

He expressed his joy over the Health Social Service organized by Koarmada RI, seeing it as a manifestation of doing good to others without discrimination. “Regardless of their religion, they will be welcomed and served well,” Imaam Yakhsyallah said.

“Doing good to anyone earns us rewards, regardless of their religion. Helping Christians brings rewards, and so does helping Hindus or Buddhists,” he explained.

Koarmada RI arranged a Health Social Service at Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, in celebration of the 2025 Dharma Samudera and to commemorate the historic Battle of the Arafura Sea on January 15, 1962.

During this agenda, Koarmada RI provided free health check-ups to residents around Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School, distributed 200 basic food packages, and served 1,000 meal packages. (T/FR/RE1/P2)

