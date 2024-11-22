Imaam Yakhsyallah: Knowledge is the Most Powerful Weapon to Liberate Al-Aqsa

Lampung Selatan, MINA – The Principal Director of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur emphasized the importance of knowledge as the primary weapon in efforts to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

He conveyed this message during the opening of the International Baitul Maqdis Grand Seminar at An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex, Muhajirun, Negara Ratu, Natar, South Lampung on Friday.

Imaam Yakhsyallah stated that anyone who seeks the correct direction in liberating Al-Aqsa Mosque must, above all, possess knowledge.

“Therefore, anyone who wishes to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque must have knowledge, for it is the most powerful weapon,” he emphasized.

Imaam Yakhsyallah explained that when the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was commanded to fight the disbelievers, the first command from Allah was to fight them with the Quran, not with weapons.

“Jihad with the Quran, not with weapons, is the greatest jihad. Therefore, Ibn Jarir interpreted jihad with the Quran as the greatest jihad. Hence, this seminar is also called a great seminar,” he explained.

“Why is it called a great jihad? Because with the Quran, it is hoped that they (the disbelievers) will submit to the teachings of the Quran and follow its teachings by practicing its contents,” Imaam continued.

He further added, “Learn before knowledge is taken away by Allah, before the scholars are taken by Allah. Indeed, those who die as martyrs in the path of Allah would prefer to be resurrected as scholars.”

He went on to explain, “The martyrs would prefer to be resurrected as scholars because of the immense honor of the scholars, as stated by Abdullah ibn Mas’ud.”

He also mentioned that anyone who seeks knowledge, Allah will provide them with a wellspring that will never run dry—filled with wisdom, goodness, and light—because those who seek knowledge are close to Allah.

“Thus, rejoice in the pursuit of knowledge. The Prophets did not inherit dinars or dirhams but rather knowledge. Seeking knowledge is the most noble act of worship, for on the Day of Judgment, the ink of scholars will be weighed against the blood of martyrs. After the weighing, the ink of the scholars will be heavier than the blood of the martyrs,” he added.

Imaam also shared that those who possess knowledge hold a special rank with Allah. Indeed, no one shares this rank with Allah except the angels and scholars, as they are all people of knowledge.

“Knowledge also purifies our souls and spirits. Through knowledge, our hearts can be cleansed. Knowledge serves as a foundation for building culture and progress,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)