Tasikmalaya, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, during his visit to archery/">Alief Horseback Archery Field in Tasikmalaya on Tuesday, expressed his hope that Muslim women would participate in archery and horsemanship training for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“I hope that archery/">Alief Horseback Archery will also accommodate female participants so they can become strong Islamic heroines and play an active role in the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he added.

Furthermore, Imaam Yakhsyallah emphasized the importance of women’s role in the Islamic struggle.

This visit, part of the 1446 H Ramadan Safari, aimed to directly observe the facilities and activities carried out at the archery and horsemanship field.

He expressed his hope that archery/">Alief Horseback Archery could become a platform for archery and horsemanship enthusiasts in the Tasikmalaya area and its surroundings.

“May archery/">Alief Horseback Archery become a source of strength for the Muslim community in the modern era,” he stated.

The archery/">Alief Horseback Archery field was established with the aim of developing archery and horsemanship as a form of practicing the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad and as a means for the struggle to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque. []

