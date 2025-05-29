SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals Call for Global Unity to End Gaza Genocide

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

The mosque in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Association of Muslim Intellectuals (ICMI) has urged the international community to unite in stoping an ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“The attacks on civilians, medical facilities, and the blockade of humanitarian aid show Israel’s disregard for global appeals. As President Prabowo stated, we now need concrete action, not just resolutions,” said ICMI Deputy Chair Prof. Teuku Abdullah Sanny on Wednesday.

Sanny emphasized that the targeting of Gaza’s medical infrastructure, most recently killing 87 civilians, has caused a worsening humanitarian crisis. Thousands are left untreated, while vital supplies, including medicine, clean water, and fuel, are critically scarce.

“The strike on the Indonesia Hospital is not merely physical destruction, it shows the erosion of humanitarian values and a violation of international law,” he stated.

Also Read: AWG Criticizes President Prabowo’s Statement on Possible Recognition of Israel

He criticized the inaction of neighboring Arab states, urging them to show solidarity. “It’s unfortunate that these Muslim-majority nations remain silent, while countries like the UK and France have begun pressing Israel to cease its aggression.”

Reaffirming Indonesia’s constitutional stance against colonialism, Sanny declared unwavering support for Palestinian sovereignty. “ICMI will continue to stand with Palestine.”

He also condemned Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s provocative actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling them a key source of continued unrest.

“As long as these provocations persist, lasting peace in Gaza will remain out of reach,” Sanny concluded.[]

Also Read: Recognizing Israel is Contradiction with Indonesia’s Constitution: Dr. Sarbini

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

