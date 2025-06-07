22 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes on Second Day of Eid al-Adha

Gaza, MINA – At least 22 Palestinians were killed on Saturday morning, the second day of Eid al-Adha, following a wave of Israeli air and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip.

According to Anadolu Agency, 12 people, including four members of the same family died and over 40 others were injured when Israeli artillery shelled tents sheltering displaced civilians in western Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Separately, seven people were killed when an Israeli airstrike targeted a home sheltering displaced families in western Gaza City.

Elsewhere, Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution center in western Rafah, killing five Palestinians and injuring several others.

Since May 27, at least 115 Palestinians have been killed and more than 580 wounded while trying to access humanitarian aid, with nine others still missing, according to Anadolu’s tally based on Palestinian sources.

On the first day of Eid al-Adha on Friday, 33 more Palestinians were reported killed by Israeli air and artillery strikes across Gaza.

This marks the fourth consecutive Eid al-Adha spent under heavy Israeli bombardment. The war, widely condemned as genocidal, has claimed nearly 54,700 Palestinian lives and plunged the besieged territory into a deep humanitarian crisis marked by widespread hunger and displacement. []

