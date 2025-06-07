SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

22 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes on Second Day of Eid al-Adha

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on the first day of Eid al-Adha. (Photo: IG)

Gaza, MINA – At least 22 Palestinians were killed on Saturday morning, the second day of Eid al-Adha, following a wave of Israeli air and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip.

According to Anadolu Agency, 12 people, including four members of the same family died and over 40 others were injured when Israeli artillery shelled tents sheltering displaced civilians in western Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Separately, seven people were killed when an Israeli airstrike targeted a home sheltering displaced families in western Gaza City.

Elsewhere, Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution center in western Rafah, killing five Palestinians and injuring several others.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians Across West Bank

Since May 27, at least 115 Palestinians have been killed and more than 580 wounded while trying to access humanitarian aid, with nine others still missing, according to Anadolu’s tally based on Palestinian sources.

On the first day of Eid al-Adha on Friday, 33 more Palestinians were reported killed by Israeli air and artillery strikes across Gaza.

This marks the fourth consecutive Eid al-Adha spent under heavy Israeli bombardment. The war, widely condemned as genocidal, has claimed nearly 54,700 Palestinian lives and plunged the besieged territory into a deep humanitarian crisis marked by widespread hunger and displacement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strike Kills 15, Including Six Children, in Al-Sabra Massacre

Tagairstrikes Artillery civilian casualties Displacement Eid al-Adha Gaza genocide humanitarian crisis Israel Khan Younis Middle East miraj news agency Palestine rafah war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills 15, Including Six Children, in Al-Sabra Massacre

  • 5 hours ago
Europe

France Investigates Its Citizens Over Alleged Involvement in Gaza Genocide

  • 12 hours ago
Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Praises Successful Organization of Hajj 2025

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

22 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes on Second Day of Eid al-Adha

  • 12 hours ago
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill 110 Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
International

UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

  • 15 hours ago
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill 110 Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us