Fryday Sermon: Hijrah in the Struggle for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Caliph Umar bin Khattab (may Allah be pleased with him) designated Muharram as the first month in the Hijri calendar due to its special status in Islamic law. This month is one of the four sacred months, as mentioned in the verse above.

The 9th-century Hijri Muslim historian, Taqiyuddin Al-Maqrizi, explained that the selection of Muharram reflects the order and structure in Islamic teachings. The Islamic calendar is not merely a timekeeping tool, but also serves to strengthen worship and deepen faith.

Muharram is considered the most appropriate month to begin the year because Muslims have just completed the Hajj pilgrimage in the previous month, Dhulhijjah.

You can read the full sermon below:

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم

First Sermon:

إنَّ الـحَمْدَ لِلّٰهِ نَـحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِيْنُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهُ، وَنَعُوذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنْ شُرُورِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَمِنْ سَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا مَنْ يَهْدِهِ اللّٰهُ فَلَا مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلَا هَادِيَ لَهُ، أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَّ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُـحَمَّداً عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُولُه، اللّٰهُمَّ صَلِّ و سَلِّمْ وَبارِكْ عَلَى سَيِّدِنا مُحَمّدٍ وَعَلَى اٰلِهِ وَأصْحابِهِ وَالتَّابِعينَ بِإحْسانِ إلَى يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَة، مَاشَاءَ اللَّهُ كَانَ، وَمَالَمْ يَشَأْ لَمْ يَكُنْ، لاَحَوْلَ وَلاَ قُوَّةَ إِلاَّ بِاللّٰهِ العَلِيِّ الْعَظِيْمِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ: فَيَا أيُّهَا الإِخْوَة أوْصُيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِيْ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ وَطَاعَتِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُوْنْ، قَالَ اللهُ تَعَالىَ فِي اْلقُرْانِ اْلكَرِيمْ : أَعُوذُ بِاللَّٰهِ مِنَ الشَّيْطَانِ الرَّجِيمِ. يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ، وَقَالَ الَنَّبِيُ صَلَّى اللّٰهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ .فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَابُ اللّٰهِ، وَخَيْرَ الْهَدْيِ هَدْيُ مُحَمَّدٍ، وَشَرَّ الأُمُورِ مُحْدَثَاتُهَا، وَكُلَّ مُحْدَثَةٍ بِدْعَةٌ، وَكُلَّ بِدْعَةٍ ضَلاَلَةٌ، وَكُلَّ ضَلاَلَةٍ فِي النَّارِ

All praise and gratitude, let us always offer to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, who has granted us the blessings of faith and Islam. These are the greatest blessings bestowed upon His servants.

Therefore, let us firmly hold onto both, remaining in a state of faith and Islam until the end of our lives, as the result of our efforts to preserve and enhance our piety.

In this moment of Muharram, let us take lessons and wisdom so that we may become better individuals and build a unified Muslim Al-Jama’ah following the example of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and his companions.

O Muslims, may Allah protect you all

On this blessed occasion, let us reflect upon the words of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala in the Qur’an, in Surah At-Tawbah [9], verse 36, which reads:

إِنَّ عِدَّةَ الشُّهُورِ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ اثْنَا عَشَرَ شَهْرًا فِي كِتَابِ اللَّهِ يَوْمَ خَلَقَ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالأرْضَ مِنْهَا أَرْبَعَةٌ حُرُمٌ ذَلِكَ الدِّينُ الْقَيِّمُ فَلا تَظْلِمُوا فِيهِنَّ أَنْفُسَكُمْ وَقَاتِلُوا الْمُشْرِكِينَ كَافَّةً كَمَا يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ كَافَّةً وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِينَ (التوبة [٩]: ٣٦)

“Indeed, the number of months with Allah is twelve months, in the decree of Allah since the day He created the heavens and the earth; of these, four are sacred. That is the correct religion, so do not wrong yourselves during them. And fight against the polytheists collectively as they fight against you collectively. And know that Allah is with those who fear Him.” (Surah At-Tawbah [9]: 36)

According to the official interpretation by Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, Allah Ta’ala established the number of months as twelve since the creation of the heavens and the earth.

These refer to the Qamari months, which serve as the basis for Islamic acts of worship such as Hajj, fasting, the waiting period for women, breastfeeding durations, and others.

Among these twelve months, four are designated as sacred: Dhu al-Qa‘dah, Dhu al-Hijjah, Muharram, and Rajab. These months must be honored and revered by abstaining from warfare, killing, and committing sins.

This rule of sanctity has been upheld since the time of the Prophet Ibrahim and his son Isma‘il (peace be upon them), and it continued under the Islamic law brought by Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

One of the traditions practiced by Prophet Muhammad ﷺ in the month of Muharram is encouraging his followers to fast on the 9th and 10th days. This is based on a hadith narrated by Ibn Abbas (may Allah be pleased with him):

حِينَ صَامَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ يَوْمَ عَاشُورَاءَ، وَأَمَرَ بِصِيَامِهِ، قَالُوا: يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ، إِنَّهُ يَوْمٌ تُعَظِّمُهُ الْيَهُودُ وَالنَّصَارَى، فَقَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ: “فَإِذَا كَانَ الْعَامُ الْمُقْبِلُ إِنْ شَاءَ اللَّهُ صُمْنَا الْيَوْمَ التَّاسِعَ.” (رواه مسلم)

“When the Messenger of Allah ﷺ commanded his followers to fast on the day of Ashura (10th Muharram), his companions said: ‘O Messenger of Allah, that day is revered by the Jews and Christians.’ He replied: ‘If I live until next year, insha Allah, we will also fast on the ninth day.’” (Narrated by Muslim)

O Muslims, may Allah protect you all.

The names of the months in the Islamic Hijri calendar still used by Muslims today actually originated from pre-Islamic Arab traditions.

The first month is Muharram (the sacred), followed by Safar (empty). Then come Rabi‘ al-Awwal and Rabi‘ al-Thani (the first and second spring), Jumada al-Awwal and Jumada al-Thani (the first and second dry seasons). Rajab (the noble), Sha‘ban (scattered), and Ramadan (burning). Then Shawwal (returning), Dhu al-Qa‘dah (rest), and Dhu al-Hijjah (the month of pilgrimage).

Islam did not change these names but adopted them and infused them with meanings in line with Islamic values.

These names were retained because they do not contradict the principles of monotheism, contain no elements of polytheism, and do not negatively affect one’s faith or worship.

Islam’s acceptance of these names is a sign of respect for traditions that are not in conflict with the core teachings of Islam.

This reflects the flexibility of Islam in embracing local culture and traditions, as long as they do not violate the fundamental values of the religion.

As such, the Hijri month names symbolize a harmonious integration between tradition and the universal principles of Islamic law.

O Muslims, may Allah protect you all.

The 9th-century Muslim historian, Taqiyuddin al-Maqrizi, noted that the Islamic calendar is not merely a tool for measuring time but a means to strengthen devotion and spiritual reflection. Muharram is deemed the most appropriate month to begin the Islamic year, as it directly follows the Hajj pilgrimage, which concludes in Dhu al-Hijjah.

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says:

فَاِذَا فَرَغْتَ فَانْصَبْۙ ۝٧وَاِلٰى رَبِّكَ فَارْغَبْࣖ ۝٨ (الإنَشْرَحْ [٩٤]: ٧ــ٨)

“So when you have finished [with one good deed], strive hard [in devotion], and to your Lord direct your longing.” (Surah Al-Inshirah [94]: 7–8)

The designation of Muharram as the beginning of the Hijri year stands as a testament to the wisdom of the Prophet’s companions ﷺ in formulating rules that serve the needs of the Muslim community while preserving the spiritual integrity of Islam.

This decision illustrates that Islam does not only emphasize ritual aspects but also offers guidance for organizing life in a structured and meaningful way.

In the current context of global Muslim struggles, the essence of Hijrah should inspire renewed enthusiasm for da’wah and activism.

Ibn Qayyim al-Jawziyyah (may Allah have mercy on him) highlighted that Hijrah is also a lesson in solidarity and brotherhood. The historical bond between the Muhajirin and Ansar showed how faith can transcend tribal, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

This sense of community underscores the importance of synergy, unity, and cooperation in striving for noble ideals establishing justice and eradicating oppression and colonialism.

Muslims must unite in opposing all forms of injustice and occupation, especially in places sacred to the Muslim community, such as Jerusalem.

According to Professor El-Awaisi, a leading scholar of Bayt al-Maqdis studies, the struggle to liberate the holy site involves three stages: intellectual jihad, political jihad and physical jihad.

Today, one form of Hijrah in the fight for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine can be realized through concrete actions, such as boycotting products that support the Zionist-Israeli occupation.

Boycott is a modern form of jihad that allows every Muslim, regardless of location, to participate directly in cutting financial support to the enemies of Islam.

This is not merely a consumer choice it is an expression of deep solidarity, a moral call for humanity, and a practical step toward severing ties with systems that enable oppression and occupation.

This economic form of Hijrah reflects a true commitment to leaving behind comfort zones for the sake of a greater cause. It is not simply about commerce it is about defending justice and resisting tyranny.

Let us interpret our Hijrah this new year as a call to struggle: to stand with the oppressed, to line up alongside those who uphold the truth, to fight for justice, and to contribute to building a life that is pleasing to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

بَارَكَ اللهُ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقُرْآنِ الْعَظِيْمِ، وَنَفَعَنِيْ وَإِيَّاكُمْ بِمَا فِيْهِ مِنَ اْلآيَاتِ وَالذِّكْرِ الْحَكِيْمِ. أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَٰذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُوا اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ . اِنَّهٗ هُوَ الْبَرُّ الرَّحِيْمِ.

Second Sermon

اَلْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ الَّذِيْ اَمَرَنَا بِلُزُوْمِ اْلجَمَاعَةِ، وَنَهَانَا عَنِ اْلاِخْتِلَافِ وَالتَفَرُّقَةِ، وَاْلصَّلَاةُ وَالسَّلآ مُ عَلٰى نَبِيِّ الرَّحْمَةِ، وَعَلٰى اٰلِهِ وَاَصْحَا بِهِ هُدَاةِ اْلاُمَّةِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ. فَيَآيُّهَا اْلمُسْلِمُوْنَ، اُوْصِيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِى بِتَقْوَى اللهِ فَقَدْ فَازَ اْلمُتَّقُوْنَ، وَقَالَ اللهُ تَعاَلَى أَعُوْذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنَ الَّشيْطَانِ الرَّجِيْم ،إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلآئِكَتَهٗ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلىَ النَّبِى يآ اَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ آمَنُوْا صَلُّوْا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوْا تَسْلِيْمًا. اَللَٰهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ. وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا بَارَكْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ.

اَللهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لِلْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ وَاْلمُؤْمِنَاتِ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاْلمُسْلِمَاتِ اَلاَحْيآءِ مِنْهُمْ وَاْلاَمْوَاتِ، اَللّٰهُمَّ احْيِى الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاِمَامَهُمْ بِجَمَاعَةِ الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ اَيْ حِزْبِ اللّٰهِ حَيَاةً كَامِلَةً طَيِّبَةً وَارْزُقْهُمْ قُوَّةً غَالِبَةً عَلَى كُلِّ بَاطِلٍ وَظَالِمٍ وَفَاحِشٍ وَمُنْكَرٍ يَارَبَّ الْعَالَمِيْنَ . اللّٰهُمَّ انْصُرْ اِخْوَانَنَآ المُجَا هِدِيْنَ فِى فِلِسْطِيْنِ وَفِى كُلِّ مَكَانٍ .اللّٰهُمَّ أَعِزَّ اْلإِسْلاَمَ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَأَذِلَّ الشِّرْكَ وَاْلمُشْرِكِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ عِبَادَكَ آْلمُوَحِّدِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ مَنْ نَصَرَ الدِّيْنَ وَاخْذُلْ مَنْ خَذَلَ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَ دَمِّرْ أَعْدَاءَ الدِّيْنِ وَاعْلِ كَلِمَاتِكَ إِلَى يَوْمَ الدِّيْنِ. اللّٰهُمَّ ادْفَعْ عَنَّا اْلبَلاَءَ وَاْلوَبَاءَ وَالزَّلاَزِلَ وَاْلمِحَنَ وَسُوْءَ اْلفِتْنَةِ وَاْلمِحَنَ مَا ظَهَرَ مِنْهَا وَمَا بَطَنَ مِنْ بَلَدِنَاهَذَا خآصَّةً وَسَائِرِ اْلبُلْدَانِ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ عآمَّةً، يَا رَبَّ اْلعَالَمِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَا اَنْفُسَنَا وَإنْ لَمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُوْنَنَّ مِنَ اْلخَاسِرِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا آتِناَ فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِى اْلآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ.

عِبَادَاللهِ! إِنَّ اللهَ يَأْمُرُ بِاْلعَدْلِ وَاْلإِحْسَانِ وَإِيْتآءِ ذِي اْلقُرْبىَ وَيَنْهَى عَنِ اْلفَحْشآءِ وَاْلمُنْكَرِ وَاْلبَغْيِ يَعِظُكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَذَكَّرُوْنَ وَاذْكُرُوا اللهَ اْلعَظِيْمَ يَذْكُرْكُمْ- وَاشْكُرُوْهُ عَلىَ نِعَمِهِ يَزِدْكُمْ وَلَذِكْرُ اللهِ أَكْبَرُ. [Nia]

