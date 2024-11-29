Grateful to Be Part of the Liberation of Al-Aqsa

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur expressed his appreciation to the entire committee of Palestinian Solidarity Month (BSP) and all the parties involved for fulfilling their responsibilities. He emphasized that everyone should be grateful for being part of the effort to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We are grateful for this blessing, and may we one day be able to pray together at Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah, who is also the Chairman of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG).

Imaam Yakhsyallah made these remarks during a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) organized by the BKSAP of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), in collaboration with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and Maemuna Center Indonesia (MaeCI), held at the Abdul Muis Room, DPR RI Building, Jakarta, on Friday, November 29, 2024.

His expression of gratitude is reflected in actions, by continuing to take more productive steps.

“Certainly, this is a blessing from Allah, especially with the completion of Palestinian Solidarity Month,” he stated.

He added that throughout the month, various BSP activities had been carried out. While these efforts may not have directly led to the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, they are part of a larger struggle, he emphasized.

As Indonesians, our gratitude for all of Allah’s blessings is expressed in the words, “By the grace of Allah, the Almighty.”

In the context of BSP, our gratitude is expressed through faith (Tauhid) and obedience to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, including our commitment to liberating Al-Aqsa and Palestine from the chains of oppression. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)