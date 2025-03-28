The History of the Jews is a History of Defeat

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says:

اِهْدِنَا ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ (٦) صِرَٰطَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ غَيْرِ ٱلْمَغْضُوبِ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا ٱلضَّآلِّينَ (٧) (الفاتحة [١]: ٦ــــ٧)

“Guide us to the straight path,

The path of those upon whom You have bestowed favor, not of those who have evoked Your anger or of those who are astray.” (QS Al-Fatihah [1]: 6-7)

The scholars explain that the term ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ (the straight path) refers to the true religion of Islam, as taught by Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam. This path includes correct faith, righteous deeds, and submission to Allah Ta’ala by following His commandments.

In Ibn Kathir’s interpretation, the term ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ is the path of the prophets, the truthful, the martyrs, and the righteous people who are blessed by Allah Ta’ala (QS An-Nisa [4]: 69). This is the path that leads to happiness in both this world and the Hereafter.

On the other hand, the word ٱلْمَغْضُوبِ (those who are angered) is agreed by Ibn Kathir and other scholars to refer to the Jews. While the term ٱلضَّآلِّينَ (those who are astray) refers to the Christians, who took Jesus (Isa Alaihi Salam) as a god.

The Jews are angered because they knew the truth but refused to practice it. This trait includes arrogance, rejecting the laws of the prophets, even killing them, breaking promises they made, and distorting Allah’s teachings. This anger from Allah Ta’ala is what causes the Jews to experience defeat.

In history, the Jewish people have often broken their promises to Allah Ta’ala and His prophets. They have repeatedly distorted the Torah, rejected the teachings of Prophet Musa (Moses) Alaihi Salam, and even denied the Prophethood of Isa (Jesus) Alaihi Salam and Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam.

The lesson from the bad traits of the arrogant Jews who break their promises and betray their agreements should serve as a warning to Muslims. Muslims should always remain humble, protect their trust, and firmly adhere to the teachings of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

Defeat is the consequence of deviation from the law, whereas success and happiness come to those who submit and follow the commands of their Lord.

Jews as a Nation and Religion

The term “Jews” refers to two things: a nation and a religion. As a nation, Jews refer to an ethnic community whose lineage traces back to Judah, the son of Prophet Ya’qub (Jacob) Alaihi Salam, who also had the name Israil (QS Ali Imran [3]: 93).

Modern historian Shlomo Sand, in his book “The Invention of the Jewish People,” argues that the concept of Jews as a homogeneous ethnic group is a modern invention. Other historians like Simon Schama highlight the historical continuity of the Jewish people through ancient texts, oral traditions, and cultural practices that connect the Jewish diaspora across the world. Thus, as a nation, Jews reflect an exclusive ethnic identity.

As for Judaism as a religion, it is one of the monotheistic traditions that they claim to follow the path of Abraham. However, historians suggest that Judaism as a religion likely emerged in the 13th century BC, long after the time of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) Alaihi Salam.

The Jewish holy book is not the Torah but the Talmud. The Talmud is a collection of Jewish oral traditions that were later written down. It does not contain divine revelation, but rather the results of discussions and debates among rabbis (Jewish religious leaders), which are unrelated to the teachings of any prophet.

As a religion, Judaism is a belief system rooted in tradition with the Talmud as its holy book. Jewish figures such as David Ben-Gurion (the founder of the illegal Zionist state of Israel) emphasized that Jews are not just a religious identity but also a nation with “rights” to their ancestral land. They claim Palestine as their ancestral heritage.

Because of this false claim, they have occupied Palestine, dispossessing, expelling, and killing its inhabitants. They are not hesitant to commit crimes against humanity, violate human rights, and break various agreements they themselves have made.

The Defeat of the Jews in History

The history of the Jewish people is a history of defeat, from ancient times up to the modern conflicts. One of the most well-known episodes is the oppression of the Jews in ancient Egypt.

The Jews were enslaved by the Pharaohs of Egypt (16-13 BC). They were forced to work without pay, and their male children were killed, while their female children were made slaves.

They were eventually saved by Allah Ta’ala through Prophet Musa (Moses) Alaihi Salam. With Prophet Musa, the Jews were ordered to move from Egypt to the Holy Land (Baitul Maqdis) and worship Allah Ta’ala alone.

Despite the great services of Prophet Musa to them, the Jews remained disobedient to his commands. They even made a calf to worship. As a result, they wandered for 40 years in the desert (between Egypt and Syria).

When they lived in Baitul Maqdis, the Jews faced another major defeat during the reign of King Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon, who destroyed Jerusalem (6th century BC). Many Jews were exiled to Babylon as slaves.

In the 7th century CE, the Jews suffered another defeat when they were conquered by the Muslims under the leadership of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam. They were expelled from Madinah, even though they had lived there for hundreds of years.

They were expelled because they violated the Madinan Constitution, which they had agreed to with Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam, to live peacefully and coexist with the Muslims in Madinah. They conspired to kill Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam.

Allah Ta’ala describes the defeat of the Jews in the Qur’an in Surah Al-Hasyr [59: 2]:

هُوَ ٱلَّذِىٓ أَخْرَجَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ مِنْ أَهْلِ ٱلْكِتَٰبِ مِن دِيَٰرِهِمْ لِأَوَّلِ ٱلْحَشْرِ ۚ مَا ظَنَنتُمْ أَن يَخْرُجُوا۟ ۖ وَظَنُّوٓا۟ أَنَّهُم مَّانِعَتُهُمْ حُصُونُهُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ فَأَتَىٰهُمُ ٱللَّهُ مِنْ حَيْثُ لَمْ يَحْتَسِبُوا۟ ۖ وَقَذَفَ فِى قُلُوبِهِمُ ٱلُّرْعْبَ ۚ يُخْرِبُونَ بُيُوتَهُم بِأَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَيْدِى ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ فَٱعْتَبِرُوا۟ يَٰٓأُو۟لِى ٱلْأَبْصَٰرِ

“He it is Who drove out the disbelievers among the People of the Scripture from their homes at the first gathering. You did not think they would go out, and they thought their fortresses would protect them from Allah. But Allah came at them from where they had not expected, and He cast terror into their hearts so that they destroyed their homes with their own hands and the hands of the believers. So take a lesson, O people of vision.”

In modern history, one of the biggest defeats of the Jews occurred during World War II, when millions of Jews were massacred in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler.

They were killed because they were believed to have conspired with the Allies, which was considered the cause of Germany’s defeat in World War I, from 1914 to 1918.

Despite the controversy surrounding the Holocaust, the event left a deep trauma for the Jewish people worldwide. This brutality became one of the main reasons they established the state of Israel in 1948 by seizing the land of the Palestinian people.

The Zionist Israeli Defeat Against Palestinian Fighters

Zionist Israel, fully supported by the United States (US), is a manifestation of the Jews occupying Palestine. In recent years, the war between Zionist Israel and Palestinian fighters has entered a new phase of tension.

The military attacks by Zionist Israel on Gaza have been met with fierce resistance from Palestinian fighter groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Despite the military imbalance, Israeli media have revealed that thousands of Israeli soldiers have been killed, tens of thousands have been severely injured, and those still alive suffer from depression and serious mental health disorders.

Some Israeli military experts have criticized their leadership’s strategy (Benjamin Netanyahu) in the Gaza war, identifying several factors causing failure in their mission.

Former Israeli National Security Council Chief, General (Ret.) Giora Eiland, has stated that Israel will face a total failure in the war in Gaza. According to him, this defeat can be measured by who achieves their goals and who can impose their will. In this case, it is the Palestinian fighters who are winning.

The international community, which was previously unsympathetic to the Palestinian fighters, is now voicing support for Palestine through various forums and events, both officially (such as in the UN and government representations) and through street demonstrations.

According to Eiland, Netanyahu wrongly equated Hamas with ISIS. While ISIS is opposed by neighboring communities, Hamas is fully supported by the people of Gaza. Not only the people of Gaza, but international communities are also empathetic towards them.

Moreover, Netanyahu focused too much on military intervention without considering other approaches. Eiland emphasized that Hamas had prepared for all tactics of war for over 15 years.

Former Israeli military official General Yitzhak Brick criticized Israel’s military preparedness for the regional war. He pointed out that thousands of Israeli soldiers became victims of death and serious injuries due to traps set when entering houses without proper inspections.

In a recent article published in Haaretz newspaper, Brick stated that Israel would face destruction within a year if the war against Hamas continues. He stressed that the country is heading toward destruction and the collapse of Israel in the near future.

The collapse of Zionist Israel is becoming increasingly apparent, with many countries and communities around the world questioning the legitimacy of the state even before its formation.

Some reasons why the Zionist state of Israel’s legitimacy is questioned include:

The status of the land claimed as a country

Israel took control of the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem during the Six-Day War from June 5-10, 1967. Since then, Israel has built settlements in these occupied areas, violating international law.

UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolutions 242 and 338, called for Israel to withdraw from occupied territories, but Israel has ignored these international obligations.

Building settlements in the West Bank, deemed illegal under international law, shows that Israel does not respect basic principles governing state recognition and sovereignty. Therefore, Israel has no right to be called a state.

Although Israel is considered to have “won” the wars of 1948 and 1967 against Palestine – supported by some Arab countries – it is not accurate. The Palestinian people continue to resist, and the Zionist Israeli army ultimately acknowledged its defeat in the October 7, 2023 war.

Loss of legitimacy based on UN resolutions

In 1947, the UN proposed a partition of Palestine into a Jewish and an Arab state through Resolution 181. However, this resolution did not gain the support of most Arab countries and Palestine.

The conflict has continued since then, and even today, Palestine has not received full recognition as an independent state, although it has claimed its own land.

Furthermore, the status of Jerusalem, which is also part of the disputed territories, further complicates Israel’s claim. The UN and several major countries do not recognize Israel’s full control over Jerusalem as its capital, indicating that Israel’s legitimacy as a state is still questioned by many.

Discrimination against Palestinian and Arab citizens

Since its establishment, Israel has implemented policies based on discrimination, both domestically and abroad.

This discrimination is evident in laws that restrict the rights of Palestinian citizens living within Israel, such as the 2018 Nation-State Law, which states that self-determination rights in Israel only apply to Jews, neglecting the rights of Arab citizens, who make up around 20% of Israel’s population.

Violations of international law

From an international law perspective, Israel’s recognition as a state is not absolute. Israel has ignored the rights of the Palestinian people under international law, including the Geneva Conventions, which govern the protection of occupied territories.

Zionist Israel prioritizes political and strategic interests over international law, which underpins the rights of the Palestinian people.

Violations of human rights

Various international human rights organizations, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly stated that Israel has committed violations of human rights, particularly against Palestinians.

These violations include restrictions on freedom of movement, the destruction of homes, and the excessive use of military force against civilians, military aggression, and genocide in Gaza that has been ongoing for decades.

If a state continually commits human rights violations and crimes against humanity without intervention, that state should not coexist with other countries and does not deserve to exist on Earth.

وَاللَّهُ أَعْلَمُ بِالصَّوَابِ

