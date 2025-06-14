SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indo Defence Expo and Forum; Sharing Responsibility of Humakind and Enviroment

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

By Moehammad Amar Ma’ruf, Author of Book Katulistiwa

Organized in the middle of Artificial Intelligence Technology race,  the Indo Defence/ID, Indo-Marine/IM Expo and Forum and Indo Aerospace /IA Expo and Forum 2024 (ID/IM/IA) hosted by Ministry of Defence of the  Republic of Indonesia held from 11-14 June 2025 in JIEXPO Kemayoran has attended  by at least 1 thousand participants from 42 countries seem give inclusive and comprehensive defensive strategy and perspective. 

The exhibition proudly shows strategic innovation and products to give  best services to the country and protect territory for gaining the Indonesian peoples welfare.  

What a very special space from this Expo and Forum is the Expo and Forum give also non-military institution or civil engineering institution from universities or companies or even individual to show and share their remarkable innovation and ideas. All makes this Expo and Forum reflecting multifunctional effects from their innovation and technology products which may invite visitor or participants study and explore.

All related stakeholders is invited to optimize this exhibition for protecting   strategic goal of the country in the world. The inter sectors and  networking ecosystem seems have been calculated by the organizer to further utilize this event through facilitating exchange of information among the stakeholders. 

It is clearly stated when the visitors would like to visit the event, the visitors must  register and fill out questionnaire that request information data, professional background and interest via digital way. This is very strategic questionnaire for the organized to macth all stakeholders needs.

The exhibition shows artificial intelligence development that has been integral parts of the defence system in the air, land, water, including in the way of expansion of the outer space with specific communication and transportation technology. 

This event gives understanding to public and may reduce the existing gap between theological knowledge approach and empirical knowledge in educating fields which has no capability yet. 

Indonesia is a Believing One Supreme God Nations and well-known as a most populated moslem country in their belief teach how their prophet Muhammad PBUH made a journey to the Sidratul Muntaha “ God Almighty” or is called Isra’ Mi’raj. This teaching  has given information on the journey beyond outer space. For that reason, this human innovation on outer space transportation technology is not separable with the information stipulated on Al Quran as their holy book.

The way to make resound again the experience of development of outer space transportation technology will sure open more understanding the greatness of the Creator of the Universe on the emperical knowledgde according their level. 

The exhibition presents most of the product  automated and digitalized technology and unmanned instrument that imply level of mastering of digitalized, operated by remote control and be completed with radar and anti-radar technology.

While the world witnesses many  development of defence technology and products,  the world situation are being shadowed with unexpected event or catastrophic.  The world witness conflict or war that contribute suffering of human live and encroach values of human being and environment.

 In that context, it is truly believed that the development of defence product and technolgy are intended to keep the world in peace not attacking each others. The event also invites any part of society to respect the regulation keeping or using the gun.

So far the exhibitors tell indirectly from the display  that the main motor or energy that support all of kind of products using industrial processing materials. The processes need natural, human, financial,  technology and fair regulation support. 

Finally, by considering how important  these technology in our aspect of life and strategic sectors, the exhibition invite all stakeholders to share responsibility and collaboration in anticipating critical infrastructure that deal with sustainability of humankind and environment quality. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Indo Defence Expo and Forum; Sharing Responsibility of Humakind and Enviroment

