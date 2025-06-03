SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Sign Language Mushaf Qur’an; A Sustainable Gift in Celebrating Pancasila Birthday

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

By, Moehammad Amar Ma’ruf/Writer of Book Katulistiwa

In the framework of promoting and appreciating noble value and dedication of publication team  of the Indonesia first sign languange completed Mushaf Qur’an/SLMQ in 2023, two international virtual activities  have been conducted   consecutively with the two subsidairy agencies of Organization of Islamic Cooperation/OIC, respectively  Islamic University of Technology/IUT on March 22, 2024 and Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture/IRCICA on March 26, 2025.

The background of the two above activities is to encourage and raise awareness of the world society through international organizations to the need of certain element of world society, especially for the deaf, in this regard, for teaching and providing facilities for moslem deaf in reading Mushaf Qur’an correctly in order to avoid misunderstanding  the meaning of Mushaf Qur’an verses as well as to prepare capable teachers to guide the learners/the deaf. 

It is admitted that the teaching of Mushaf Qur’an is not easy even for those normal peoples, they need to learn for some times in order to be able to read mushaf correctly.

It is good to recollect our memory especially in marking the celebration of Pancasila Birthday in June 1st, that the works and innovation of Indonesian Team consisting of many experts, notably Indonesian sign language experts and actors/actress, in creating and publishing the SLMQ under coordination and supervision of Ministry of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, has given positive image for Indonesia. The SLMQ has been recognized and appreciated as positive contribution by the world. The world   honourly acknowledges that the Publication and the Teaching of SLMQ   guide the Principle of Education for All which in line with any civilized international organizations charters such as Organization of Islamic Cooperation/OIC and  the United Nations/UN Sustainable Development Goals/SDGs. 

As it is stated in the OIC Resolution adopted on 29-30 August 2024 in the 50th Foreign Council Session in  Yaounde-Cameroon No. 4/50-C on SOCIAL, FAMILY, YOUTH AND SPORT ISSUES (OIC/CFM-50/2024/CS/RES/FINAL PARA 20 PAGE 24): … Welcomes the Publication in 2023 of the Sign Language Qurán by the Government of Indonesia,  which is a step forward towards ensuring equality in the teaching of Islam and the Qurán, for all  moslem, notably those with special needs”. And the OIC Resolution No. 7/50-S&T on THE ACTIVITIES OF THE OIC UNIVERSITIES (OIC/CFM-50/2024/S&T/RES/FINAL PARA 7  PAGE 32): … “Welcomes the collaboration between the Islamic University for Technology and the Government of Indonesia in organizing a virtual seminar on March 22, 24, on the Sign Language Al Qurán, to further the teaching of the Qurán using sign language. And encourage Member states and related OIC organs and institution to further the development of Sign Language Qurán, as part of ensuring inclusive religious education for all”.

In that context, the people of Indonesia should be aware that Indonesia has become a model for OIC member countries which consist  of 57 countries and its OIC related agencies. 

This recognition  deserves to be appreciated that basic and substantial work of the Team is considered as  contribution of the Team as  part of Indonesian citizen that  in line with   the value of PANCASILA (Five Basic Principles) and the message of the Fourth Alinea of the Preambule of 1945 Indonesian Constitution, notably  Indonesia as Believing One Supreme God Country (First Principle); Indonesia respects Humanity based on Just and Civilized Country (Second Principle); Indonesia respecting Unitary Indonesia (Third Principle); Indonesia respects Deliberation “Dialogue” (Fourth Principle); Indonesia respects Justice for all, including on education services ( the Fifth Principle) and Indonesia plays an  active role in creating, enlightening and contributing international welfare and peace.

Observing the above messages of international and national strategic documents, there are  basic obligation and right of any civilized states and world citizen in having and supporting the achievement of equal right in education. In the case of Indonesia, Indonesia government commits to provide 9 years basic education. Following this, there is also current policy that, the Indonesian Constitutional Court Decree requires free basic private education for organizers. It means state and private school shall free the basic education for all Indonesia. 

Thev above international  and national documents showing Indonesia openess  in  sharing its  expertise not only to national stakeholders but also  to OIC member countries as well as the world in developing  their respective education and religious institution system through  collaborating with related institutions in accordance with their own national management such as social, family, youth, sport, technology, archives, library and foreign affairs, education institution as well as universities etc

Indonesia also opens to explore collaboration with all related international organization as being mandated by the above OIC Resolution.  Just recently, the Director of Laznah Pentashih Mushaf Qur’an/LOMQ-Ministry of Religious Affairs accompanied by Committee of the Indonesia Deaf Moslem Association met with Director/Representative of Regional Hub IsDB in IsDB office in Jakarta (28/05/25) to exchange of views and explore possible means in supporting IsDB Reverse Linkage program. Through this program, Indonesia can play a role as providing countries to other potential beneficiary countries in this subject. This SLMQ may also be considered as sustainable gift for world leaders and society in their way to create better world for all God creation.

Last but not the least, all above efforts and measures is humbly directed to   recollect our mind for those are active in  contributing constructive impact for human resources development nationally and internationally. May they effort always be flourished to give good contribution to what have been stated by Indonesian Founding Fathers in the Five Basic Principles (PANCASILA) and its 1945 State Constitution. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAmar Ma'ruf Pancasila's Birthday

