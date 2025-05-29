The Twilight of the Zionist Israeli State

Allah Almighty says:

وَإِذَآ أَرَدْنَآ أَن نُّهْلِكَ قَرْيَةً أَمَرْنَا مُتْرَفِيهَا فَفَسَقُوا۟ فِيهَا فَحَقَّ عَلَيْهَا ٱلْقَوْلُ فَدَمَّرْنَٰهَا تَدْمِيرًا (الاسراء [١٧]: ١٦ــ١٧)

“And when We decide to destroy a town, We command its affluent ones, but they defiantly disobey therein; so the word comes into effect upon it, and We destroy it with [complete] destruction.” (Qur’an, Surah Al-Isra: 16)

Imam Ibn Kathir (may Allah have mercy on him) explained that Allah does not destroy a nation arbitrarily. Rather, He sends messengers to call the people, especially the elite and the rulers, toward justice, obedience, and the abandonment of corruption and tyranny.

But when those in power persist in wrongdoing and corruption, disregarding every divine reminder and moral warning, the decree of destruction rightfully befalls them.

Signs of a Nation’s Collapse

The verse outlines three major signs of a nation approaching its downfall:

1. Arrogant leadership, reminiscent of Pharaoh and his loyalists. Such rulers refuse counsel, suppress dissent, and label critics as national threats.

2. Excessive materialism, driven by greed and luxurious lifestyles. This obsession with wealth leads to a lack of empathy, social apathy, and the neglect of communal welfare.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) warned:

وَاتَّقُوا الشُّحَّ؛ فَإِنَّ الشُّحَّ أهْلَكَ مَنْ كَانَ قَبْلَكُمْ. حَمَلَهُمْ عَلَى أنْ سَفَكُوا دِمَاءَهُمْ، وَاسْتَحَلُّوا مَحَارِمَهُمْ

“Beware of greed, for it destroyed those before you. It led them to shed each other’s blood and violate sacred boundaries.” (Sahih Muslim)

3. Dismissal of sincere advice. When wise counsel is disregarded, the people’s aspirations are silenced, and the voices of the marginalized are alienated, it paves the path to collapse, be it political, social, or moral.

Contemporary scholars add that modern states can fall not only through war or natural disasters but also via internal fractures: economic crises, erosion of public trust, and leadership failures.

Israel’s Descent into Twilight

“Twilight” symbolizes the final phase before nightfall, the waning light before darkness. In historical and political discourse, it signifies the beginning of the end.

This is a fitting metaphor for the current state of the Zionist Israeli regime, a controversial entity born out of a unilateral declaration in 1948. It stands at a crossroads today, grappling with mounting internal dissent and growing international rejection.

The ongoing genocide and apartheid occupation of Palestine have not secured Israel’s dominance; they have accelerated its moral, political, and strategic collapse.

These violent policies, rooted in racial and religious discrimination, have not only provoked fierce Palestinian resistance but also triggered a wave of global condemnation, including dissent from within Israel’s borders.

Palestinian leader Dr. Mustafa Barghouti stated in a recent interview that Netanyahu and the Israeli leadership are digging their own graves. He cited three key reasons:

Palestinian resilience has prolonged the conflict, draining Israel ’s economy and manpower with no strategic gain. Western support is waning, especially from the United States and Europe, since the start of the brutal Gaza offensive. Global media can no longer conceal Israeli crimes. The world now sees the harsh reality unfolding in Gaza and the West Bank.

Crippling Internal Pressures

The Israeli public is losing faith in its leadership. Massive anti-government protests have become a regular occurrence, sparked by controversial judicial reforms and mishandling of the Palestinian issue.

These protests, cutting across ethnic, religious, and political divides, signal widespread disillusionment with the political elite, perceived as self-serving and disconnected from the public good.

A growing number of Israelis are emigrating, not only due to rocket attacks but also due to internal threats, including reports of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) mistakenly shooting fellow soldiers, highlighting a breakdown in discipline and morale.

This mass exodus weakens Israel’s social fabric and creates long-term demographic vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, political infighting paralyzes effective governance. Fragile coalitions frequently collapse before implementing reforms, leaving the nation adrift.

Equally troubling is economic instability. Israel’s economy is under severe strain. Maintaining military dominance and illegal settlements has led to spiraling defense expenditures. At the same time, political instability has made investors increasingly wary.

The private sector suffers from lost competitiveness, while businesses hesitate to expand amid uncertainty.

Even more troubling, a surge in suicides among Israeli soldiers reveals a psychological crisis rooted in the moral burden of occupation and prolonged warfare.

Additionally, natural disasters such as wildfires and flash floods have caused massive financial losses, deepening the sense of national vulnerability.

Mounting Global Isolation

Around the world, support for Israel is eroding. The genocide in Gaza and the occupation of Palestine have exposed Israel’s blatant violations of international law and human rights.

Even Israel’s staunchest ally, the United States, is under domestic pressure. A growing segment of Americans, including politicians, activists, scholars, and celebrities, now opposes military aid to Israel, seeing it as support for injustice.

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement has gained traction, leading multinational corporations to sever business ties with Israeli-affiliated entities.

Though Israel has normalized ties with some Arab nations under the Abraham Accords, these diplomatic wins remain superficial and unpopular among Arab citizens, who continue to support Palestinian liberation. Israel remains isolated in the Middle East, surrounded by societies largely united against its actions.

Approaching Total Collapse

All indicators point to a regime in decline. Internally fractured, internationally condemned, and morally bankrupt, the Zionist entity teeters on the edge of a complete unraveling.

Its aggressive, discriminatory, and inhumane policies have not only destroyed its global image but also undermined its very foundation.

Israel is now witnessing its twilight, not due to external might, but as a consequence of its own decisions. Genocide and colonialism destroy not only their victims but, eventually, the perpetrators as well.

The world watches. History is recording. This is the final chapter of a state built on oppression and injustice.

And the only question that remains is, when will this twilight reach its end?

Palestinian historian Prof. Abdul Fattah El-Awaisi, now 77, expressed his firm belief that he will witness Israel’s fall before his death, a conviction not rooted in emotion, but in a mountain of evidence and unfolding realities.

May justice and peace soon prevail, offering renewed hope to the people of Palestine and the world at large. For tyranny will not last forever, and justice will always find its way.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

