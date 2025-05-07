Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur Urges Muslims to Strengthen Brotherhood and Pray for Al-Aqsa

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur has called on Muslims to keep hope alive in the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa by consistently increasing prayers and strengthening Islamic brotherhood (ukhuwah Islamiyah).

In his speech during a gathering with Sheikh Prof. Abdul Fattah el-Awaisi at At-Taqwa Mosque, Cibubur, on Wednesday night, Imaam Yakhsyallah emphasized that unity and prayer are the spiritual weapons of Muslims.

He explained that strengthening brotherhood involves raising awareness among Muslims about the importance of unity, justice, and collective contribution. “This awareness is the foundation for the true awakening of the ummah,” he stressed.

Furthermore, Imaam Yakhsyallah highlighted that achieving this transformation requires strong commitment from all sectors of society. “Leaders, scholars, intellectuals, and youth must unite in an organized movement. In this way, the struggle to liberate Al-Aqsa will be realized more swiftly,” he said passionately.

Also Read: The Fall of Israel is Only a Matter of Time: Prof. El-Awaisi

He also reminded that every individual, regardless of their profession, plays a vital role in this cause. “Whether as students, workers, or leaders, we all bear responsibility to contribute to the glory of the Muslim ummah. This movement is a collective duty, not the burden of one group or individual,” he added.

The sermon was attended by dozens of congregants who responded with enthusiastic chants of takbir and listened attentively to the inspiring messages, reaffirming their resolve to be part of the hoped-for transformation.

“Let us be the light of change together, because every small step we take is part of the ummah’s great journey,” Imaam Yakhsyallah concluded emotionally. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: ICMI Launches “Desa Cendekia” to Address Global Crises With Faith and Innovation