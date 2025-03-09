SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Imaam Yakhsyallah Explains the Interpretation of Quran Surah Asy-Shura Verses 13-15

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Tasikmalaya, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur delivered an in-depth Tafsir (interpretation) of Surah Asy-Shura, verses 13-15 after a communal iftar and congregational Isha prayer at the Al-Fatah Bani Ibrahim Mosque, Tasikmalaya, West Java, on Monday.

Imaam Yakhsyallah began the session by discussing the difference between the Arabic terms “auhaina” and “washshoo.” He explained that “auhaina” refers to a revelation given directly to Prophet Muhammad, affirming his prophethood, even though some people reject it. Meanwhile, “washshoo” signifies a will given to individuals other than Prophet Muhammad, whose role is acknowledged by all people.

Additionally, he elaborated on the distinction between “ikhtilaf” and “iftiroq.” Ikhtilaf refers to differences in opinion that can be justified and tolerated, while iftiroq denotes dangerous divisions that can lead to disunity.

Imaam Yakhsyallah emphasized that disputes among people often arise after knowledge has been revealed, citing how some Jewish communities rejected Prophet Muhammad, despite recognizing him as the final messenger. He explained that the root causes of division among people are envy, rebellion, and rejection of the truth.

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: Mosques Play a Central Role During Ramadhan

On this occasion, Imaam Yakhsyallah also provided a detailed explanation of the teachings found in QS. Asy-Shura, verse 15, which emphasize the importance of conveying the truth, staying firm in faith, prioritizing divine guidance, maintaining justice, and avoiding unnecessary disputes. He stressed the significance of strengthening faith in the Qur’an, trusting in Allah, increasing good deeds, believing in the Day of Judgment, and always returning to Allah as the ultimate source of guidance.

The study provided valuable insights into the principles of faith, unity, and righteousness in Islam, encouraging worshipers to reflect on the deeper meanings of the Quran and apply its teachings in their daily lives. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Enter Ramadan with a Heart Free of Envy and Hatred: Imaam Yakhsyallah

