Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Makkah Launches Advanced Digital Tools to Enhance Hajj Pilgrims’ Experience

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

3 Views

Makkah Launches Advanced Digital Tools to Enhance Hajj Pilgrims’ Experience (photo: Arab News )
Makkah, MINA – The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has unveiled a set of cutting-edge digital tools aimed at enriching the spiritual journey of Hajj pilgrims.

According to Arab News, this initiative is part of a broader transformation effort to integrate smart technology into religious services during the Hajj season.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the presidency, led the launch of the second version of the AI-powered robot Manarah 2. The robot is designed to assist pilgrims with religious guidance and information in various languages. In addition, several smart interactive screens have been installed, along with a global electronic Qur’an recitation platform and a multilingual Surah Al-Fatiha application.

The new tools aim to convey the universal message of Hajj and emphasize its Shariah goals, while also promoting the values of moderation and spiritual guidance rooted in the Qur’an and Sunnah.

These advancements are aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to modernize services through locally developed digital innovations. The presidency’s full Hajj operational plan, focusing on educational and spiritual enrichment, is set to be revealed on Thursday. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

