Palestinian Fighters Treat Israeli Prisoners Humanely Based on Islamic Teachings

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, reiterated that it instructed its fighters to treat Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip humanely and based on Islamic teachings, in defiance of Israel’s continued attempts to harm them, Anadolu Agency reported.

Statements by Ezzedine Al-Haddad, a member of the group’s military council, in a television program aired Friday by Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel under the title “The Flood,” noted that the group secured the operation to capture Israeli citizens “according to a pre-planned route, ensuring that they were hidden from the enemy and its advanced technology.”

“Our orders are to treat enemy prisoners humanely, following the teachings of Islam. We preserve their lives and ensure their proper treatment,” he added.

The military commander accused Israel of “deciding to kill them (Israeli prisoners) from the first day of the operation, and continuing to target them until today.”

The program, “The Hidden is More Immense,” covered details of the Palestinian group’s Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, 2023. It aired exclusive footage of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was assassinated by Israel in October.

During the attacks targeting Israeli military bases and settlements near Gaza, Palestinian groups, especially Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, managed to capture 251 Israelis, many of whom were military personnel, according to Israeli military estimates. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

