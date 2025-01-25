SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Fighters Treat Israeli Prisoners Humanely Based on Islamic Teachings

sajadi Editor : Widi - 32 minutes yang lalu

32 minutes yang lalu

4 Views

Hamas announces ceasefire with Israel

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, reiterated that it instructed its fighters to treat Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip humanely and based on Islamic teachings, in defiance of Israel’s continued attempts to harm them, Anadolu Agency reported.

Statements by Ezzedine Al-Haddad, a member of the group’s military council, in a television program aired Friday by Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel under the title “The Flood,” noted that the group secured the operation to capture Israeli citizens “according to a pre-planned route, ensuring that they were hidden from the enemy and its advanced technology.”

“Our orders are to treat enemy prisoners humanely, following the teachings of Islam. We preserve their lives and ensure their proper treatment,” he added.

The military commander accused Israel of “deciding to kill them (Israeli prisoners) from the first day of the operation, and continuing to target them until today.”

Also Read: Only 861 out of 1,200 Aid Trucks Reach Northern Gaza

The program, “The Hidden is More Immense,” covered details of the Palestinian group’s Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, 2023. It aired exclusive footage of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was assassinated by Israel in October.

During the attacks targeting Israeli military bases and settlements near Gaza, Palestinian groups, especially Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, managed to capture 251 Israelis, many of whom were military personnel, according to Israeli military estimates. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hundreds of Jenin Residents Forced to Flee amid Ongoing Israeli Military Aggression

TagHamas Islamic teachings Israeli Captives

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Palestinian Fighters Treat Israeli Prisoners Humanely Based on Islamic Teachings

  • 32 minutes yang lalu
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Four Israeli Female on Saturday’s Prisoner Exchange

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 09:31 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Start Dialogue with the United States

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 11:52 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Describes Ceasefire is Turning Point in War against Israel

  • Thursday, 16 January 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Israel Admits Hamas Capabilities in Gaza Are Still Largely Intact

  • Wednesday, 15 January 2025 - 15:37 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Confirms Ceasefire Talks Have Reached Final Stage

  • Wednesday, 15 January 2025 - 15:29 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 14:47 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 22:39 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Presence in West Bank, Jerusalem Illegal: UN Rapporteur

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 11:54 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Palestinians Prepare Tents for Families Returning to Northern Gaza after Ceasefire

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 10:56 WIB
Articles

Remembering Black January: A Tragic and yet Heroic Chapter in the History of Azerbaijan

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Warns Israeli Strikes in Gaza Could Risk Killing Hostages

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:28 WIB

Minanews Network

Masuk/Daftar

Klik Disini

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us