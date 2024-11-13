The Prophet and His Companions Always Discussed the Liberation of Al-Aqsa

Cileungsi, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur delivered a sermon, stating that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and his companions always discussed the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Since the time in Makkah, even before the Hijrah, Prophet Muhammad and his companions had always talked about Al-Aqsa,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur in his sermon in front of the congregation at Masjid At-Taqwa during the handover ceremony for Gaza volunteers on Wednesday.

This ongoing conversation was evidenced by the very first verses revealed, which indicated attention to Al-Aqsa.

“Surah Al-Muzzamil, Surah At-Tiin, Surah Al-Quraish, and others implicitly contain lessons about concern for Al-Aqsa,” he explained.

When Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed as a messenger, Al-Aqsa was under the control of the Roman Emperor. Later, the Persian Empire defeated the Romans and took control of Al-Aqsa, though it was later regained by the Romans.

However, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions were determined to liberate Al-Aqsa. This was proven by the dispatching of military forces to free it.

Under the leadership of Umar ibn Khattab, Al-Aqsa was finally returned to the Muslim community, 12 years after the passing of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). (T/RE1/P2))

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)