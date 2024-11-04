Imaam Yakhsyallah Inaugurates the Opening of Palestine Solidarity Month

Bogor, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur officially opened the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) event organized by the Aqsa Working Group at the Tazkia Mosque Auditorium, Sentul Bogor, on Monday, which will take place throughout November 2024.

Before leading a joint prayer, Imaam Yakhsyallah stated that war can be fought not only with weapons but also with prayer.

“War can be fought with prayer as well as with weapons,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah, referring to the current conflict in Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip.

On this occasion, the supervisor of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School network throughout Indonesia also honored Prof. Syafi’i Antonio, Rector of the Tazkia Institute of Islamic Studies, for providing the venue for the BSP opening event.

“We extend our highest appreciation especially to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Syafi’i Antonio. We faced difficulties finding a venue on short notice, but thankfully we sent a letter to Prof. Syafi’i Antonio and it was immediately approved with the note ‘we stand together to defend Palestine,’” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

The Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) will be held for a full month in November featuring various activities themed about Palestine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)